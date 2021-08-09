How to make charged creeper farm in Minecraft 1.17

Minecraft has numerous mobs, and creepers are one of the most famous mobs in the game. They are hostile creatures that explode if there is a player in their vicinity. When killed by the player, creepers will drop 0-2 gunpowder which can be increased by 1 per level of looting.

Lightning is a game feature that happens during thunderstorms. When a lightning bolt strikes a creeper, it turns into a charged creeper. Charged creepers deal significantly more damage than their regular variant. After the addition of lightning rods, players can create farms to get charged creepers.

Steps to create a charged creeper farm in Minecraft 1.17

Items required to create a charged creeper farm designed by a YouTuber named OddManMC:

4 Pistons

1 Pressure plate

1 Lightning rod

4 Glass blocks

1 Cobblestone

Pattern in which pistons need to be placed (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Place the four pistons by replacing the blocks on the ground as shown in the above picture

Pressure plate in the center (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: Place a pressure plate in the center of all the pistons.

Glass blocks placed two blocks above the pistons (Image via Minecraft)

Step 3: Players need to place four glass blocks above the pistons with a two-block gap between them. They can do this by placing two solid temporary blocks on the pistons and then putting the glass blocks on top. Temporary blocks can then be removed.

Charged creeper farm (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4: Place a cobblestone block in the hole between the glass blocks. Then players need to place a lightning rod on top of it.

How to use this farm?

To convert a regular creeper into a charged mob, players need to get the creeper in the center of the pistons. Once the creeper is standing on the pressure plate, the pistons will keep it in one place under the lightning rod.

The lightning rod will divert the lightning bolt to the cobblestone block, which will act as a transition block, and the creeper will become a charged creeper. If the player has a creeper farm, they can try to connect it to this farm and have a stream of water that pushes creepers onto the pressure plate.

Edited by Gautham Balaji