Tipped arrows in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, players who need a little extra ability from their loosed arrows can try tipped arrows, which can apply a miniaturized version of a potion's effect when it hits a mob or player.

Gaining significantly more distance than a thrown splash potion, tipped arrows don't have the full potency of a potion but can deal significant effects in combat situations. Effects like poison, invisibility, healing, and slowness can be applied to entities like mobs or players, meaning tipped arrows can also be used to support allies in battle just as much as they can be used to harm or hinder opponents.

Minecraft: Types of tipped arrows and how to craft them

An Arrow of Harming, which deals the Instant Damage effect akin to a Potion of Harming (Image via Mojang).

There are currently 17 standard tipped arrow types in Minecraft, out of which one is exclusive to the Java Edition and another one is exclusive to the Bedrock Edition without the use of console commands or Creative Mode's inventory. The arrows are:

Arrow of Regeneration

Arrow of Swiftness

Arrow of Fire Resistance

Arrow of Healing

Arrow of Night Vision

Arrow of Strength

Arrow of Poison

Arrow of Leaping

Arrow of Invisibility

Arrow of Slowness

Arrow of Harming

Arrow of Weakness

Arrow of Water Breathing

Arrow of the Turtle Master

Arrow of Slow Falling

Arrow of Luck (Minecraft: Java Edition exclusive)

Arrow of Decay (Minecraft: Bedrock Edition exclusive, can be acquired in Creative Mode or via console commands, however)

There are additionally two tipped arrows in Minecraft that deal no specific effects. They are called the Tipped Arrow and the Tipped Arrow of Splashing. The former arrow is crafted from Lingering Water Bottles as well as Awkward, Thick, and Mundane Lingering potions. The latter is crafted by using a standard water bottle instead of a bottle with any effects. Both arrows, when fired, act essentially as normal arrows.

There is also an "Uncraftable Tipped Arrow" that can be obtained in Minecraft: Java Edition by performing the following commands:

/give @s minecraft:tipped_arrow{Potion:"minecraft:empty"} - Creates a tipped arrow with the effect "empty."

/give @s minecraft:tipped_arrow - Creates a tipped arrow with no effect.

To craft most variants of tipped arrows, all that Minecraft players need to do is open their crafting grid and place one arrow on every outside square of the grid while placing a matching Lingering Potion in the center. This will create the corresponding tipped arrow. Keep in mind that custom potions created through console commands cannot be used to form tipped arrows in the vanilla version of the game.

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, tipped arrows can also be acquired by using arrows on a cauldron that contains an appropriate potion. Depending on the cauldron's fullness, a minimum of 16 tipped arrows can be created up to a maximum of 64 arrows. This works out much more economically than simply using potions themselves considering a potion can only craft approximately 21 tipped arrows per potion as opposed to the large amounts that are possible from a cauldron.

As a very important note for those using a bow enchanted with Infinity, the enchantment will only pertain to standard arrows, and tipped arrows will still be consumed when fired by that specific bow.

