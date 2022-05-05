Minecraft Hypixel server: How to join, server IP, members, and more

Minecraft's most popular mega server, Hypixel, is a sprawling MMO server with just about any game mode type to fit a player's needs.

Joined by placing Mc.Hypixel.net into the player's Minecraft multiplayer menu's IP address field, Hypixel is open to any comers and even features big-name players like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Technoblade on occasion.

When it comes to game modes, Hypixel has just about everything players can ask for. From BedWars to Murder Mystery, from Cops and Crims to QuakeCraft, and that's not even mentioning its insanely popular RPG-styled worlds, including an immensely robust Skyblock server that has attracted thousands.

Minecraft: Hypixel Features

Hypixel's Skyblock server sports constant uptime and a huge player count and economy (Image via Hypixel.net)

Although Hypixel is only nine years old, it's become a one-stop server for Minecraft players looking to have a lot of fun. Thanks to its many game modes and minigames, overflowing with custom content, and incredibly helpful plugins, Hypixel is easy to learn and even easier to get addicted to.

In addition to its MMO-styled survival and Skyblock worlds, Hypixel features an in-depth lobby system for players to group up and work together in minigames. If Minecraft players have any type of itch, there's a very good chance that Hypixel can scratch it, which is supported by the thousands of active players in the server's community.

Thanks to the committed staff of Hypixel, Minecraft players on the server are constantly being presented with a constant churn of new content and events, ensuring that there are no dull moments on Hypixel.

The server supports multiple languages and just recently updated its main lobby as well, complete with Easter eggs and even a few secrets for dedicated players to find. The server also maintains several competitive tournaments, where players can vie for the top rankings in-game modes like BedWars, Duels, and BuildBattle.

Put plainly, it isn't often that players encounter a free-to-play server of Hypixel's caliber. Any server with over 45,000 players and counting is clearly doing something right, and the love and attention paid by the development staff shows in every nook and cranny of every world and map.

Hypixel may not be every player's cup of tea, especially those who prefer smaller servers that are a little more tight-knit. Regardless, any player who hasn't given Hypixel a shot should certainly mull it over, as this server's success speaks for itself. You'd be surprised just how much fun you can have playing minigames, Skyblock, or simple survival.

At the very least, it's worth a look. Hop onto the server, look around, and you likely won't be disappointed.

Edited by R. Elahi