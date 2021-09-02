Who is Technoblade? All you need to know about the popular Minecraft streamer

Technoblade is an American Minecraft streamer best known for his prominent skill with in-game player-versus-player combat. He's also well known for his contributions to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Technoblade has been a consistent presence on YouTube. His very first channel, StudioLORE was created in 2009. His current channel, Technoblade has been active since 2013.

His videos often revolve around him playing on the Minecraft Server Hypixel. He specializes in Bed Wars and Skyblock, but also extends his range to include other minigames, as well as player-versus-player combat.

Technoblade's channel history

Technoblade's sudden rise in popularity because of his inclusion in the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") might undermine just how long he's been on YouTube.

His first channel, StudioLORE was created on 25 July 2009. The budding channel would only go on to have a total of nine uploads, with the first being a simple video of the faceless content creator dominating player-versus-player swordfights in Roblox.

Technoblade, his second and most well-known channel, was created on 28 October 2013. His first upload was a notorious video of him facing the owner of Mineplex in a game of One In The Chamber. The channel now has dozens of uploads, many of which have over a million views.

Personal life

Technoblade was born on 1 June 1999. The majority of his early career was spent in California. He attended and graduated from high school in the state before briefly moving to Chicago, Illinois. Technoblade now resides back in San Francisco, California.

if i had to describe ADHD:

sometimes people talk to me and i get so busy focusing on listening attentively that i don't hear what they say — Technoblade (@Technothepig) July 23, 2017

Technoblade has been incredibly open about his struggles with attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder (ADHD). He often makes references to it in his videos and has even tweeted about it on occasion.

not sure how my ADHD took me from editing bedwars to researching Henry I's rule and lineage but here we are — Technoblade (@Technothepig) October 23, 2017

He seems rather good-natured about his hardships, even saying:

"I have ADHD and have been dealing with it for many, many years. I find it hilarious."

On 27 August 2021 Technoblade released a video in which he revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. While he didn't officially state which type of cancer he was diagnosed with; based on his description of the diagnosis and symptoms it's likely he's fighting a sarcoma.

He stated that he had felt pain and swelling in his right arm and shoulder. Doctors had detected and diagnosed his cancer early on, and he's been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Cancer is a daunting beast, but fans and friends of the faceless content creator have been sending nothing but support and love towards Technoblade.

Minecraft Monday

Technoblade's jaw-dropping player-versus-player skills weren't recognized until the widespread event, Minecraft Monday.

Minecraft Monday was a weekly invite-only survival games tournament put together and run by the popular and notoriously controversial, Daniel "Keemstar" Keem.

The concept for the event was rather simple and played off the sudden rise of the popularity of Minecraft. The tournament split its competitors into teams of two, forcing the paired-up competitors to fight until the last team, or team member was standing. There would often be a cash prize for winning the competition.

Several legendary content creators participated in this tournament, such as Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg, Jerome "ASFJerome" Aceti, and Mitch "BajanCanadian" Hughes.

Technoblade received a notorious amount of attention simply because his talent for player-versus-player combat dominated the weekly event. Although some of the fellow participants were frustrated with the immense skill of their competitor, this is regarded as the event that made Technoblade the formidable household name that it is today.

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Siddharth Satish