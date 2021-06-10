Everything you need to know about Minecraft YouTuber JeromeASF

Jerome "JeromeASF" Aceti is an American Minecraft YouTuber who has been around since the early days of the community. He started to create content in August, 2011.

Jerome is best known for his old Minecraft content, which he often recorded alongside his friends and fellow creators Mitch "BajanCanadian" Hughes, Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg, Ryan "xRPMx13" McNulty, and many, many more.

He's also remembered for his contributions to the, now disbanded, collaborative groups "Team Crafted" and "The Pack."

Out of several original Minecraft YouTubers who have been on the platform since the 2010's, Jerome is one of the few that's stuck around. He continues to create a variety of game-related content to this day, including Minecraft, and is still clearly passionate about his channel.

Personal Life

On March 9th, 1994 Jerome Aceti was born. He was born in New Jersey and continued to live there until 2016. He would meet his future partner in crime, Mitch, in fourth grade while he was still living in New Jersey. Although Mitch moved from New Jersey to Montreal at the start of sixth grade, the pair kept in touch. They were instant best friends that stayed close throughout childhood, and into their young adult lives.

Jerome attended Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. There he participated in both fencing and the debate team, despite not having a competitive interest in either.

He eventually graduated, and spent a semester studying biology at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. However, he dropped out to further pursue his passion for YouTube.

Jerome's Early YouTube Career

Jerome's started creating content on the channel "AwesomeSauceFilms." Jerome's first upload on the channel, which was a video of him showing viewers how to find the earth and its solar system in, "Spore," went live on January 13th, 2009.

He would later add his friends Mitch, Mat "TheNoochM" Nucciarone, and Zak "Hippoqqih," to the channel. The four of them would upload, primarily, content of them playing, "Call Of Duty." Their channel even branched out to include hosting a weekly podcast titled, "The BYD Podcast," which stood for: "But Why Dude."

The quadrio's frequent uploads came to a halt on November 29th, 2012, because they had collectively become bored of playing the beloved first person shooter game.

Jerome had created the channel that would become his most well known, "JeromeASF," nearly a year prior to him and his friends collectively deciding to abandon their old channel on July 11th, 2011.

The first upload on Jerome's new, and currently most well known, channel was a Minecraft let's-play titled, "Minecraft - BIG BOY ADVENTURE Episode 1."

It was a solo let's-play video, but this didn't last for long before Jerome began frequently featuring Mitch, Zak, and Mat again in his videos. Often these collaborations were called, "Minecraft Insanity."

Team Crafted

Jerome's rise to fame came quickly as Minecraft began to grow in popularity. He had one of the most subscribed Minecraft channels at the time, rounding out at well over a million subscribers in 2013.

"Team Crafted" was an idea that Ty "Deadlox" Ellis conceived in late 2012, and after meeting another member of the future group, Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg, both Mitch and Jerome were invited to join.

The initial idea for Team Crafted was to have a bunch of personalities and content creators working on a variety of much more interactive and ambitious projects as well as recording regular Minecraft content together. However, after the official announcement trailer for the team was released on December 8th, 2013 it all seemed to go sour very quickly.

After controversy involving the exclusion of a now-former member of the team, Setosorcerer, began to make fans feel ill about the group's intentions, everything started to unravel. It started with a handful of members, the founder Deadlox himself included, leaving after inside quarrels over the commercialization of the team clashed with their opinions on the subject.

Jerome was not included in the handful that left because of the team's commercialization. In fact, him and Mitch were among the last members to officially leave the team when it collapsed in March 2014.

The Pack

"The Pack," was another collaborative group by both Mitch and Jerome. It still focused on Minecraft content but was noticeably geared towards the commercialization that had caused so much unrest in the previous group.

The team consisted of Mitch, Jerome, Present "TBNRFrags" Arsement, Rob "Woofless" Latsky, Lachlan "CraftBattleDuty" Power, and Vikram "Vikkstar123" Barn.

The Pack recorded several videos together, including many in-person skits, vlogs, and challenges, an aspect of Team Crafted that never got to be fully pursued. They also recorded plenty of Minecraft content, mainly ideas involving some form of player-versus-player combat.

The Pack, unofficially, disbanded in 2015. The team, for the most part, stopped recording together, but never seemed to be on bad terms with one another. It wasn't a split that left friendships in shambles, but rather just a conclusion of creative differences and falling out of touch.

Nearly every year since their unofficial breakup, Vik has brought the members of The Pack back together to record another yearly season of, "How To Minecraft." However, as of 2020 Vik has not uploaded another season of the series. It's likely the members of the team have officially gone their separate ways, but viewers will never know what reunions the future may hold.

JeromeASF Trivia

There are a bunch of fun facts about Jerome that don't quite fit in with the other categories. Here are some fun trivia facts about JeromeASF:

Jerome is red-green colorblind

Jerome owns a black tesla

In episode eleven of the BYD Podcast, Jerome revealed that he's Roman Catholic

Jerome has expressed interest in a future career in marketing

Jerome is six days younger than Mitch

Jerome is one of the five members in The Pack that are still actively uploading videos

Jerome is to be included in Minecraft Championship 15 on Team Orange Ocelots

