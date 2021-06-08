Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update release time for US, Asia, and more regions revealed

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update has been the most highly anticipated update of 2021.
With the update divided into two halves, the first is set to come out today, June 8th, 2021. It boasts the addition of all the neutral and passive mobs to the game, including axolotls, goats, and glow squids. As well as the debut of many new ores, blocks, in-game items, and more.
Players who were anticipating the debut of the most feared cave-dweller in Minecraft, The Warden, might be a little disappointed. He'll be released alongside the second half of the update during the holiday season in 2021.
With this highly anticipated release comes the question of when exactly on June 8th will this update become available to download.
When will the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update be available to download?
Mojang doesn't often release exact times far in advance of an update being released. However, the update was released at 4:00 PM BST.
For those in different timezones:
- 8:00 AM PST
- 9:00 AM MDT
- 10:00 AM CDT
- 11:00 PM EST
- 3:00 PM UTC
- 5:00 PM CEST
- 6:00 PM MSK
- 8:30 PM IST
- 11:00 AM (June 9th) CST
- 12:00 AM (June 9th) JST
- 1:00 AM (June 9th) AEST
- 3:00 AM (June 9th) NZST
Check the Minecraft Launcher around this time to see if the update has just gone live. For those who want to play the update as soon as it comes out, it's not a bad idea to keep tweet notifications on for the official Minecraft Twitter.
SlicedLime, the tech lead for Minecraft Java Edition, tends to update players on pre-releases as well as major releases. He confirmed the release of the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update for Minecraft Java Edition just moments ago.