Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1: Patch notes, new features, fixes, and more

The release of one of the biggest updates in Minecraft history is finally here! At 4:00 PM BST (11:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM PST) the first part of the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update hit Minecraft Launchers worldwide.

This Minecraft update boasts some incredible new features to be added in two separate parts. It includes a brand new, terrifying miniboss, three new neutral and passive mobs, a complete renovation to the cave systems, new ores, blocks, items, biomes, and so much more.

This update also brings new patches, fixes, and tweaks to the original Minecraft experience. What exactly is in the first part of this newly released Minecraft update? In this article, we'll walk readers through the patch notes, fixes, and new, exciting features that have been added to Minecraft.

What new features will the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1 add to Minecraft?

There are several new features, mobs, items, ores, blocks and more that have come with the new Minecraft update. Sadly, the first part of this update did not include The Warden, so players' mining experiences in Minecraft are safe for another few months.

It is time. Minecraft Java Edition 1.17 is now rolling out to the launcher. Check out the (very long) list of changes here: https://t.co/p87svayEX5 — slicedlime (@slicedlime) June 8, 2021

Here is a full list of all the features added to the game:

Added Dripstone Block and Pointed Dripstone

Added Block of Amethyst, Budding Amethyst, Amethyst Cluster, and Amethyst Bud

Added Block of Raw Iron, Copper, and Gold

Added Candles

Added Copper

Added Deepslate

Added Glow Lichen

Added Lava Cauldron

Added Lightning Rod

Added Lush Caves Block

Added Powder Snow

Added Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold items

Added the Axolotl

Added the Glow Squid

Added the Goat

Added Spyglass

Added Tinted Glass

A Shulker hitting a Shulker with a Shulker Bullet can make a new Shulker

Additions to Wandering Trader and Mason trades

Bundles and Shulker Box items will drop their contents when destroyed

Changed Infested Block destroy times

Changes to Shipwreck and Mineshaft loot

Dirt Paths (formerly Grass Path) can now be made by using a Shovel on Dirt, Podzol, Mycelium, or Coarse Dirt (as well as Grass)

Drowned now has a chance of dropping a Copper Ingot, and they no longer drop Gold Ingots

Experience Orbs now sometimes merge when in large quantities to improve performance. This does not change the rate at which the player can absorb them, it simply limits the amount of separate orbs floating around in the world. Orbs that merge will gain the lifetime of the most recently created one.

Holding down the space bar now increases the scroll speed in the credits

Minecarts and Rails work in water

Particles now appear when Pistons break blocks

Reordered some blocks in the Building Blocks Tab in the Creative Menu

Reordered the Redstone Tab in the Creative Menu

Simple Firework Rockets with one Gunpowder can now be crafted using the recipe book

Alongside these new features are new advancements and achievements to check off as players discover more and more of this Minecraft update's new features:

Added “Whatever Floats Your Goat!” for floating in a boat with a Goat

Added “Wax on” for applying Honeycomb to a Copper block

Added “Wax off” for scraping wax off a Copper block

Added “The Cutest Predator” for catching an Axolotl in a Bucket

Added “The Healing Power of Friendship!” for teaming up with an Axolotl and winning a fight

Added “Glow and Behold” for making a Sign glow

Added “Light as a Rabbit” for walking on Powder Snow with Leather Boots

Added “Surge Protector!” for having a lightning strike a Lightning Rod near a Villager without setting the area on fire

Added “Is It a Bird?” for looking at a Parrot through a Spyglass

Added “Is It a Balloon?” for looking at a Ghast through a Spyglass

Added “Is It a Plane?” for looking at the Ender Dragon through a Spyglass

The official Minecraft website has a list that goes into extreme detail on each different block, biome, item, and mob's new behaviors, effects, and features. Readers can check out the full list here.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Technical Patch Notes

(Image via Mojang)

There are quite a few advancements that have been made on the technical side within Minecraft. There are several new commands and small technical changes that have been made in Minecraft.

Here is the full list of these minor patch notes:

Added /debug function

Added /item command

Added lightning_bolt sub-predicate

Added looking_at condition to player sub-predicate

Added passenger, stepping_on and lightning_bolt properties to entity predicate

Added source condition to effects_changed trigger

Added started_riding, lightning_strike and using_item advancement triggers

Added a metric cube of light

Added a new NBT tag for entities, named “HasVisualFire”, which will cause any entity with this flag to visually appear on fire, even if they are not actually on fire

Added F3+L shortcut to generate and persist performance metrics from in-game

F3+L on single-player worlds will also include reports for the integrated server

Added gamerule playersSleepingPercentage (100 by default), which sets what percentage of players that must sleep in order to skip the night. Setting it to 0 will mean one player is always enough to skip the night. Setting it above 100 will prevent skipping the night.

Added item modifiers, which will reuse loot table functions syntax to describe item modification in /item command

Added loot table function set_banner_pattern

Added the Marker entity

Buttons that change value (like Difficulty) can now be controlled with the mouse wheel

Clicking on a button that changes the value while holding the shift key changes to the previous value

Data pack version is now 7

“Debug” world type can now be accessed while holding the alt key (was shift)

Entities are now saved separately from terrain chunks

Expanded block field on block predicate to blocks

Expanded item field on item predicate to items

GUI narration now includes position and usage of hovered or focused elements

Loot tables can now access scoreboard values by UUID

OpenGL 3.2 core profile

Perf start/stop command on dedicated servers will now generate and persist server performance metrics

Removed /replaceitem

Removed debug report command (use perf start/stop for server performance measurement)

selector and nbt chat components can now configure separators between elements

Servers can also display a custom message on resource pack prompt

Servers can now require custom resource packs to be accepted

The ‘/give’ command can only give up to 100 stacks of items at a time (e.g. 6400 stone or 100 iron swords)

The default mode of structure blocks is now Load. Data is now hidden (but can be accessed by clicking the mode button while holding the alt key)

The maximum length of item names in the Anvil UI has been increased from 35 to 50

The maximum size that Slimes can be summoned with is now 128

The pack format in version.json has been split into data and resource versions

The Resource pack version is now 7

Upgraded to Java 16

Values inside random number generators can now be nested

Much like the full list of bigger features added to the game, there is much more elaboration on these minor technical patches on the official Minecraft website.

Bug Fixes in 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update

(Image via Mojang)

As with most Minecraft updates, there are quite a few bug fixes and minor changes to make gameplay more efficient and less glitchy. The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update is no exception.

There have been a number of fixes, including dungeon spawners being replaced with a block of stone, maps turning blank after entering the Nether, or the End and vines spreading upwards to non-full blocks, just to name a few.

Readers can peruse the full list of bug fixes for Minecraft 1.17, here.

Edited by Gautham Balaji