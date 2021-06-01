Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1 official release date revealed

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update has been highly anticipated by Minecraft fans worldwide. As of May 31st, 2021 the official release date of part one, for this two part update, was revealed.

The 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update is set to be the next biggest update to the game, with the last highly anticipated massive update being the Nether Update.

This upcoming update is supposed to yield many new, exciting features. This includes four new mobs, several new items, blocks, ores, and a complete renovation of the outdated cave layout.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1 to be released on June 8th, 2021

(Image via Mojang Studios on Twitter)

We're just a little over a week away from experiencing some of the new, anticipated features to be added in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update. As of June 8th, 2021 the first part of the update will go live and be downloadable everywhere.

Grab your nearest calendar and start circling with a vengeance: Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrives June 8th on both Java and Bedrock!



Learn all about this jam-packed new update:



↣ https://t.co/ShjvqFWUSq ↢ pic.twitter.com/3dzYBt3mQt — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 31, 2021

It will be available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on; Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10. Minecraft Java Edition will also be on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

The first part of this update will include the mobs the goat, axolotl, and glow squid. Minecrafters will get to experience the tranquility of the ocean with axolotls and glow squids, but know that the fearful addition of the warden is right around the corner in the second part of the update.

The original post on Minecraft.net teases "plenty of new blocks," naming off the amethyst, dripleaves and copper as just a few of the many new additions.

The "spyglass" item was also revealed to be included in the first part of this update.

Minecraft fans everywhere are marking their calanders for June 8th, the release of this first part of the update. Save the date and join the excitement that will tide fans over until the second part of the update is announced.