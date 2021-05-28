Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update pre-release for Java Edition: All you need to know

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is among the most significant updates the game has ever received. The upcoming update is so massive that developers are facing difficulties in implementing the new features. Due to this, Mojang had to split the update into two parts.

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update will feature new blocks, items, and mobs, whereas the second part focuses on bringing new biomes and world generation changes. The first part will follow the original schedule and release in mid-2021, while the second part will arrive by the end of this year,

As of now, Mojang has not released any particular date for the update. Fortunately, snapshots for 1.17 are over, and developers are now releasing pre-release versions.

Mojang has already released the first pre-release of Caves and Cliffs update. This article covers everything readers need to know about the pre-release version.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update pre-release

What is a pre-release version?

Pre-release versions are pretty similar to snapshots, but they focus on fixing bugs and finalizing the update rather than adding new content. All features coming to Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs have already been added to the game. However, there are still many bugs related to new features.

Pre-release versions fix bugs and feature small additions needed before the official release. Last year, nether update received eight pre-releases before the release. Since the first pre-release has already been released, fans can expect Minecraft 1.17 update to drop anytime soon.

List of changes in Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 1

New advancements in Minecraft

Added “Whatever Floats Your Goat!” for floating in a boat with a goat

Added “Wax on” for applying wax to a Copper block!

Added “Wax off” for scraping wax off a Copper block!

Added “The Cutest Predator” for catching an axolotl in a bucket!

Added “The Healing Power of Friendship!” for teaming up with an axolotl and winning a fight

Added “Glow and Behold” for making a sign glow

Added “Light as a Rabbit” for walking on powder snow with leather boots

Added “Surge Protector!” for having a lightning strike a lightning rod near a villager without setting the area on fire

Added “Is it a Bird?” for looking at a parrot through a spyglass

Added “Is it a Balloon?” for looking at a ghast through a spyglass

Added “Is it a Plane?” for looking at a dragon through a spyglass

Changes

Candles have been added back to the creative inventory

Recipes for crafting and dying candles are once again available

Candles now have a different texture when lit

Glowing text on signs now has an outer glow, making text in dark colors more visible in the dark

Holding down the space bar now increases the scroll speed in the credits

Interested players can read the technical changes and bug fixes on Minecraft's official site.

Read: How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update pre-release 1