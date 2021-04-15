Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update: Developers announce major changes to release date

The biggest Minecraft update is going to be released in two separate parts.

Ever since the Minecon 2020 Live event, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Caves and Cliffs Update. Unfortunately, due to the massive game changes and Covid situation, Mojang won't be able to deliver the complete Caves and Cliffs Update.

They have decided to split the update into two parts. The first part will be coming in the summer, whereas the second is set to be released in the holidays.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs announcement details

Caves and Cliffs new release data

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs are now split into two parts. The first part will mostly be adding new blocks and mobs, whereas the second part will contain world generation changes, new caves, and high mountains.

Earlier, the entire update was going to be released in the summer. However, now, the first part of the update will be released in the summer, while the second is planned for the holidays.

Advertisement

Reason for splitting the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update

Image via Minecon 2020

Several fans have been disappointed by this sudden announcement by Mojang. Though after hearing the reasons, they have come to acceptance.

This update will be changing the world's height and generation, with deep caves and massive mountains. Implementing such major changes in the game is going to take a lot of time and testing.

Mojang doesn't want to rush the update and produce an unsatisfying product. The addition of new biomes, cave generation, high mountains, and build height change will have a massive effect on Minecraft.

Mojang majorly focuses on maintaining the game quality, solving technical challenges, and the health of their development team.

What's coming in the summer update

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft Wiki

There is no need for fans to be disappointed as they will still be receiving a lot of new content in the summer update. Sadly, players won't experience the deep caves and high mountains in the summer update. But they will still be able to find lush caves, dripstones, copper ores, and many new blocks.

Axolotls, glow squids, and goats will be coming in the summer update as well. Sadly, the terrifying warden is planned for the holidays.

What's coming in the holiday update

Image via Minecon 2020

The holiday update focuses on bringing new biomes, world height changes, and new caves/mountain generation. The large noise caves and tall mountains will be a part of the holiday update as well. It will also add the warden, which is the last mob of the Caves and Cliffs update.

The Minecraft Team has been working hard on bringing the biggest update players have ever seen. This split was necessary to maintain the team's health and focus on new content separately. Players can read the official announcement on Minecraft's official site.