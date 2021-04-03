Axolotls in Minecraft: Everything players need to know 

Minecraft introduced players to axolotls in the 1.16.230.52 beta. Axolotls are tiny in-game mobs that may look cute but are actually pretty deadly.

Axolotls come in five different colors: Lucy, Wild, Gold, Cyan and Blue. Minecraft players can find these little mobs naturally spawned underwater.

Axolotls tend to play dead when damaged to regenerate four health points. When on land, they tend to find the nearest water source. This is because axolotls cannot survive outside of the water for long (only five minutes).

Axolotls can be bred using special fish underwater. After a baby mob is spawned, the player will gain around 1-7 orbs of experience.

In this article, players will learn everything they need to know about Axolotls!

Minecraft Axolotls

Where can Axolotls be found?

Players will not be able to find axolotls until the full 1.17 update is released (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Axolotls can only be found in the new lush cave biome in Minecraft. Players can locate a lush cave by searching for an acacia tree and digging along the roots.

Advertisement

Players may find one of these mobs being attacked by a group of Drowned. If players kill the attackers, these mobs will give the player an ability that allows them to regenerate health faster.

Players should note that they will not be able to find these creatures until the full 1.17 update is released or unless they have the beta version of the game.

What do Axolotls do?

Axolotls are immensely helpful to Minecraft players underwater (Image via Reddit)

Axolotls are helpful when players are underwater. Since axolotls are underwater mobs that are passive towards players, they can assist players in fighting drowned mobs.

Defeating drowned mobs in Minecraft is a way for players to obtain the trident.

How to breed Axolotls

Advertisement

Axolotls tend to play dead when damaged to regenerate four health points (Image via Sportskeeda)

Axolotls can be bred using tropical fish or buckets of fish. Once bred, a baby Axolotl will spawn, and the parents cannot be bred again for another five minutes. Baby mobs take 20 minutes to grow into full adults.

Players should keep axolotls in water at all times. They will only survive on land for five minutes, unless it is raining outside.