How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update pre-release 1

Mojang has finally released the first pre-release for Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update.

Fans have been awaiting some news about the update's release. With the arrival of pre-release 1, fans can expect the first part of the Caves and Cliffs to drop next month.

Developers have officially announced, "from now on, you should mostly see bugs being fixed." That means there won't be any more snapshots released on Wednesday, and the upcoming pre-releases won't follow a schedule.

Coming to pre-release 1, candles are now back in Minecraft. Many new achievements have been added to the game as well. Players can download Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 1 to get a hands-on experience on the features arriving in the upcoming update.

Download Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs pre-release 1

Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 1 is available for free to players already owning Minecraft.

Follow these steps to download the latest pre-release:

Download the Minecraft Launcher if it is not already downloaded. Open the Minecraft launcher. Select the "Installations" option tab in the top-left corner of the screen. Enable snapshots in the installations tab

After enabling the snapshots, players can install the latest pre-release 1. As the features are experimental, it is advised to create a new world to play with new features.

To test the deep caves and other features of 1.18, players have to create a new world using the Caves and Cliffs preview datapack. Click here to download the datapack.

Major additions and changes in Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 1

Advancements

Added “Whatever Floats Your Goat!” for floating in a boat with a goat

Added “Wax on” for applying wax to a Copper block!

Added “Wax off” for scraping wax off a Copper block!

Added “The Cutest Predator” for catching an axolotl in a bucket!

Added “The Healing Power of Friendship!” for teaming up with an axolotl and winning a fight

Added “Glow and Behold” for making a sign glow

Added “Light as a Rabbit” for walking on powder snow with leather boots

Added “Surge Protector!” for having a lightning strike a lightning rod near a villager without setting the area on fire

Added “Is it a Bird?” for looking at a parrot through a spyglass

Added “Is it a Balloon?” for looking at a ghast through a spyglass

Added “Is it a Plane?” for looking at a dragon through a spyglass

Changes

Candles have been added back to the creative inventory

Recipes for crafting and dying candles are once again available

Candles now have a different texture when lit

Glowing text on signs now has an outer glow, making text in dark colours more visible in the dark

Holding down the space bar now increases the scroll speed in the credits

Other than this, many bug fixes and technical changes have also been implemented in the new release. Interested readers can read the complete patch notes on Minecraft's official site.