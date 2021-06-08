Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update: Official trailer, mobs, download link, and more

The highly anticipated Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1 has finally come to Minecraft Java Edition Launchers worldwide.

Both halves of this update are set to be the biggest in Minecraft history. It marks the addition of a new, fearsome miniboss to the game, a handful of new passive and neutral mobs, a complete renovation to the classic cave system, new ores, blocks, biomes, and much more.

The release of the update was officially announced through a tweet made by the tech lead for Minecraft Java Edition, SlicedLime.

It is time. Minecraft Java Edition 1.17 is now rolling out to the launcher. Check out the (very long) list of changes here: https://t.co/p87svayEX5 — slicedlime (@slicedlime) June 8, 2021

He released the tweet alongside a long list of additions for the first part of the astronomical update. In this article, we'll take eager players through the full list of additions that this update will add to Minecraft and all the details on how to get it

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Official Trailer

Following SlicedLime's announcement of the new update's release, there were other tweets announcing the official release of the update's first part trailer.

The trailer showcases many of the new features, mobs, and biomes added into part one of this update in an adorable animated style.

We've attached the official trailer above, so go check it out and get hyped to experience the first part of the new update alongside many excited members of the Minecraft Community.

Full List of Features Added in 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1

(Image via Mojang)

There's an abundance of features that have been released with the first part of this update. Here's a full list of all mobs, features, blocks and items that can be found in-game with this new update:

Added Dripstone Block and Pointed Dripstone

Added Block of Amethyst, Budding Amethyst, Amethyst Cluster, and Amethyst Bud

Added Block of Raw Iron, Copper, and Gold

Added Candles

Added Copper

Added Deepslate

Added Glow Lichen

Added Lava Cauldron

Added Lightning Rod

Added Lush Caves Block

Added Powder Snow

Added Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold items

Added the Axolotl

Added the Glow Squid

Added the Goat

Added Spyglass

Added Tinted Glass

There are many, many more in-depth features that can't be summarized, so it's recommended that players check out the full, in-depth, list that talks more about the specifics of the features, items, and mobs added on the official Minecraft website.

How to download the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update

(Image via Mojang)

Generally, Minecraft updates itself. Don't fret new players, it's relatively easy to update the game to accomodate the new update.

Minecraft Java Edition (PC):

Open the Minecraft Launcher

The launcher should automatically show you the latest release, simply look to the left of the, "play," button and see if the latest release is displayed as, "1.17."

If not, simply click on the button displaying the current edition of Minecraft, and click, "latest release."

Then, press play and enjoy the update!

iOS/Android:

Open up the app store, or Google Play, on your device.

Search up, "Minecraft," in the search bar

If you already own the game, it will prompt you to update your game upon attempting to open it.

If not, it will be automatically updated to the latest release upon downloading it for the first time

Simply open the app after the update has finished installing and enjoy!

Xbox One:

Go to "My Apps & Games."

Select Minecraft, and press the, "more options," button.

From the list, select "manage game & add-ons," and the select, "updates."

The 1.17 update should be selectable here to install, if not, then your game is already fully updated.

Playstation 4:

Much like Minecraft Java Edition for the PC, Minecraft for the PS4 updates automatically.

If your system updates are not set to be automatic, simply select Minecraft using the, "options," button.

From there, select, "check for update," from the new menu, and there should be the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update ready to be installed.

If players don't see the device they are using listed here, the official Minecraft website has a guide on how to download the latest updates for the game across every platform that Minecraft is on. Readers can check out this guide, here.

