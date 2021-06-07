Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update APK download file to be available for Pocket Edition tomorrow

After a fantastic nether update last year, Mojang is ready to amaze players with a beautiful Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

At the Minecon 2020 live event, developers officially showcased the new upcoming features of Caves and Cliffs update, such as the cave and mountain biomes, world generation changes, mobs, copper, and many blocks/items.

Due to work from home and technical difficulties regarding world generation, Mojang split the update into two parts. The first part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update features new amethyst geodes, mobs, blocks, and items, whereas the second update focuses on new biomes and world generation changes.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 followed the initial schedule and is ready for its official release on all devices.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs APK will be available for download tomorrow

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 is set to release on Tuesday, June 8th. The update will be available for both Bedrock and Java Edition. The latest version of the APK will also be available to Pocket Edition players on Android through Google PlayStore.

After the launch, players should follow these steps to download the latest Minecraft 1.17 Pocket Edition APK:

Open PlayStore on your device

Search for Minecraft on PlayStore or click on this link.

After the update release, click on the "Update" button to download Minecraft 1.17.

If the update doesn't pop up, wait for some time or try clearing caches.

After downloading the update, launch the game and explore the features of Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Since this is an official release, upgrade worlds from 1.16 to 1.17.

Check out the other devices receiving the update:

Java Edition

Windows

macOS

Linux

Bedrock Edition

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Windows 10

While both editions have almost the same features, Bedrock Edition is yet to receive candles. Mojang has said they will add the candle after the official release of the update. Players can expect another minor update soon.

Edited by suwaidfazal