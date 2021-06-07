Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update expected release time for Java and Bedrock editions

After waiting for months, fans will finally receive the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. It will be released officially on Tuesday, June 8.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 is one of the biggest updates the game has ever received in its decade-long history. The first part acts as an introduction to the massive world generation update coming later this year.

In this update, Mojang will add new mobs, blocks, and items. While the players get used to the latest content, developers will prepare a second part of the Caves & Cliffs update featuring massive caves and mountains. Sadly, the second part will arrive by December.

Coming back to the first part, fans know the release date, but many wonder about the release time.

Diving into the details of Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Better hold on to your sturdiest lead: just 2 more days until Caves & Cliffs: Part I comes out! pic.twitter.com/UJNbIBXjqS — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 6, 2021

Release date and time

Mojang has officially announced the release date for Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1. There is no official release time, but players can expect the update to roll out around 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. BST. However, the update can also come early or a little late.

Be sure to check out your game store or Minecraft launcher for the latest version tomorrow. The update will be released for both Bedrock and Java Edition tomorrow. Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 will be available for:

Java Edition

Windows

macOS

Linux

Bedrock Edition

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows 10

Tomorrow, be ready to download one of the biggest updates in the history of Minecraft. Check out the major features of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Axolotls, glow squids, and goats

Other than the warden, Minecraft 1.17 update features all three other mobs announced for the Caves & Cliffs update. Players can now find axolotl, glow squids, and goats.

Axolotls and glow squids are both two new aquatic mobs that spawn in dark waterlogged caves. While the glow squid is similar to regular squid, axolotls are a new mob inspired by endangered axolotls.

Since the caves are getting new mobs, Mojang also decided to give mountain biomes a new animal. Goats spawn naturally in the mountain biomes. Initially, they were supposed to be limited to snowy slope biomes. However, as there are no new mountains in 1.17, goats will spawn on regular mountains.

Many new blocks and items

Looking forward to incorporating deepslate (and even regular) ores into my minecraft builds. Loving the textures! pic.twitter.com/kVfBpIqSf9 — TheKingNeodude (@KNeodude) June 6, 2021

The Minecraft 1.17 update is the biggest update regarding the new blocks and added items. Mojang has introduced many new blocks and items in this update, such as deepslate, calcite, smooth basalt, amethyst, moss blocks, copper, lightning rods, and more.

Edited by Srijan Sen