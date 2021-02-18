Achievements give a progression system to Minecraft, a game that can feel orderless at times.

Some achievements are harder to complete than others. This list will determine which of the five Minecraft achievements are the hardest to complete.

Top 5 hardest achievements in Minecraft

#5 - The End.

The End (Image via Mojang Studios)

The End is one of the hardest challenges to overcome in Minecraft. To complete The End, a player must defeat the Ender Dragon, or more precisely, enter AND exit the End.

Once the player kills the Ender Dragon and jumps through the Portal that was spawned, they will receive a notification and be sent the credits.

#4 - Cover Me in Debris

Funke Monke (Image via Minecraft)

The Cover Me in Debris achievement will be completed once the player has a full set of Netherite armor in their inventory. While the description of the achievement states that the player must wear a full set, this is not required.

Advertisement

This achievement is quite difficult to complete as Netherite is quite difficult and time-consuming to craft. Players must discover Bastion Remnants to craft or find netherite ingots used to craft the armor needed.

#3 - Moskstraumen

Is that the Tesseract? (Image via Enderstarr on Youtube)

The Moskstraumen achievement is not for those who dislike water activities.

To complete the achievement, players must activate a conduit. More specifically, the player must craft a conduit with eight Nautilis Shells and one Heart of the Sea. The player will then have to build a structure (shown above) with either prismarine, prismarine bricks, dark prismarine, or sea lanterns around the conduit.

After building the correct structure, the conduit will activate and cause the Conduit Buff to any players around it. If these players are in contact with rain or water, they will be granted restored oxygen, underwater mining efficiency, and underwater night vision.

The conduit will also attack any hostile mobs nearby.

#2 - The Beginning.

Advertisement

A Wither sneaks up on an unassuming Steve... (Image via Rays_Works on Reddit)

The Wither is most likely the hardest challenge a Minecraft player can overcome.

The "The Beginning" achievement is completed by killing the Wither. This could prove quite the challenge for even the most battle-hardened Minecraft players.

Players are highly recommended to bring enchanted diamond armor with blast protection and protection. It is also recommended to bring a friend!

#1 - The Beaconator

A creative way to use a Beacon (Image via Clowdley on Reddit)

Beaconator achievement isn't the hardest achievement to complete. That being said, it's the hardest achievement to acquire because an Ender Star is required to craft the beacon. The Wither only drops Ender Stars.

Since the player has to place blocks of minerals under the star in various formations and kill the Wither, The Beaconator achievement is technically more difficult than The Beginning achievement.