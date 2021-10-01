How to make and play Minecraft Bedwars

Minecraft Bedwars is an extremely fun game mode that players create and join servers for. Bedwars is one of the most popular servers, right up there with Hunger Games servers and other PVP. Not only is it popular, but it's quite challenging for many Minecraft players.

The objective is to be the first player to break the sole bed in a map, which is usually designed in some sort of parkour fashion. Here's how to make and play the popular server in Minecraft.

How to make and play Bedwars in Minecraft

While most of the servers that people play are done in other ways, everyone can make a Bedwars map in regular Minecraft. Players can either dig out a huge space or build a platform of some kind up in the sky.

Players can also set the area underneath the platform with barriers (gotten through commands) to ensure they don't fall endlessly back to the ground.

Bedwars maps can be anything players want them to be. Image via Minecraft

Players can build the parkour type of map however they want. It typically involves nearly impossible routes to the center, where there is a huge build that needs to be broken through and the bed is on the inside. Players can set the game rules to and when someone breaks the bed or other specific rules they want to be featured.

In order to play, players can usually find the server in the appropriate tab after clicking play on the Minecraft title screen. There are usually Bedwars servers there for Bedrock players. Additionally, Java players can follow these steps:

Launch Minecraft Open Multiplayer Add a server Enter the mode basis as the server name Add mc.hypixel.net as the server address Save changes and begin

Players can easily create or join a Bedwars server even using just vanilla Minecraft. Java Edition also has Bedwars-like mods available for download if players want to go that route as well.

Also Read

grace @syrincks squid game event that is just minecraft bedwars in real life squid game event that is just minecraft bedwars in real life

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Edited by Rohit Mishra