5 tips to win more at Bedwars in Minecraft

Minecraft Bedwars was invented and pioneered by Hypixel, which is currently the biggest Minecraft server in existence.

Every day hundreds of thousands of unique players line up to enjoy games of Bedwars, making the game mode the second most popular across the entire Hypixel network.

As a naturally competitive game mode, winning games consistently in bedwars is no walk in the park. With ranked bedwars play becoming more and more popular, now's a better time than ever to take a look at some of the best ways to easily improve performance while playing this game mode.

Best ways to win at Minecraft Bedwars

5) Use the butterfly defense method

The well-known butterfly defense technique is a proven way to ensure a quick and easy layer of defense on the home bed.

The design consists of a layer of wool followed by glass, and then a final layer of end stone. The fact that three unique materials are used is primarily why this design is so powerful.

Each layer of the design has been thoughtfully considered. The outside wool requires shears to break quickly, the glass protects from explosions, and the end stone requires enemies to have a pickaxe on hand to break.

4) Get better at PvP

It's no secret that PvP is a massive part of bedwars. Players who display an aptitude for PvP skills tend to perform much better on a regular basis to their less skilled counterparts.

PvP in Minecraft is tricky to master and simply requires a lot of practice. The best way to practice PvP is by practicing on Minecraft PvP servers on a frequent basis.

3) Install Lunar Client or another PvP client

Although many players reading this will likely already have a good PvP client installed, those that are currently playing on vanilla Minecraft may have room for some significant performance increases.

PvP clients include modifications and game optimizations that give players an edge over using the default vanilla Minecraft client. There are several good PvP clients, but some of the most popular include: Lunar, Badlion, and Labymod.

Players can check out this guide to install Lunar Client.

2) Play the Bedwars practice mode

Hypixel recently released a new mode perfect for practicing certain bedwars skills. This mode is called "practice mode" and can be accessed in the main bedwars lobby.

Although still a heavy work in development, players can currently practice bridging techniques, late-game strategies, and more.

1) Spend resources wisely

Although Hypixel has spent a long time balancing bedwars such that most items serve at least some purpose, players should remain wise with their resources and only spend on things that can effectively be used.

In essence, this means that players should focus their resource management towards buying items that they can use effectively. For example, wasting diamonds on a dragon buff at the start of the game is a questionable decision and would probably be better spent elsewhere, perhaps on a trap.

