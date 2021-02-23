Top 5 Minecraft Bedwars servers updated for 2021

Bedwars is one of the most popular Minecraft server game modes among Minecrafters in 2021. The objective is to work with teammates to destroy the beds of enemy teams.

When a team has their bed destroyed, they will no longer be able to respawn upon death, allowing them to be eliminated. Players should be aware that the last team standing wins in Minecraft Bedwars.

The best Minecraft Bedwars servers feature thoughtfully designed maps, solid mechanics, and minimal latency/lag. All servers on this list are also available for players to join 24/7.

Note: This list reflects the writer's personal opinions, as others views may have different views.

The best servers for Bedwars in Minecraft

#5 - Mox MC

Regular Bedwars events are run on the MoxMC Minecraft server

MoxMC is a fantastic and popular Minecraft server where players can type the command "/warp bedwars" after joining to reach a Bedwars map.

At this location, special Bedwars events are often run where players can enjoy the classic Bedwars mode.

What's special about this server is that it pays winning teams unique rewards that have usefulness in the primary game mode.

The server has much more to offer players than just Bedwars; it is also prevalent for all types of PvP, as one of the best Minecraft PvP servers.

Players interested in joining this server can use any version of Minecraft to connect.

IP: MOXMC.NET

#4 - ChaseCraft

ChaseCraft is a somewhat unique Bedwars server as it utilizes Minecraft version 1.16 PvP mechanics rather than 1.8. This is an unusual choice given that most popular Minecraft Bedwars servers use 1.8 style PvP mechanics, which has led to a strong community preference.

PvP is a pretty big part of the Bedwars game, though, so for players who find themselves with a liking for 1.16 PvP mechanics, ChaseCraft is a great Bedwars server to at least give a shot.

IP: chasecraft.gg

#3 - Pika Network

Pika Network is a large Minecraft network that also offers Bedwars

The Pika Network is a popular Minecraft network that features an exceptionally well-made Bedwars game mode. The server boasts a collection of handbuilt and unique Bedwars maps exclusive to itself for players to enjoy.

Also unique to the server are the in-game Bedwars powerups and rank upgrades, making the experience noticeably different strategy-wise to the standard Hypixel layout.

Players are also able to form Bedwars guilds with others. In these guilds, they can participate in ranked matches, adding a fun layer of competitiveness to the server.

IP: play.pika-network.net

#2 - BlocksMC

BlocksMC is one of the best cracked Bedwars servers

BlocksMC is currently the second most popular place to play Bedwars outside of Hypixel. A lot of its popularity draws from the fact that it's very similar mechanically and stylistically to the version of Bedwars that Hypixel offers.

Players flock to this server due to the fact it is cracked or because the Minecraft account they use may be banned from the actual Hypixel server itself. Ultimately, BlocksMC is the best Hypixel Bedwars experience that players will get outside the gates of Hypixel.

IP: blocksmc.com

#1 - Hypixel

No Minecraft Bedwars server list would be complete without at least mentioning the one to inspire them all, being the original developer of the game mode itself.

Hypixel has pioneered and popularized the modern Bedwars game mode and dominates all other servers in 2021 today. Its firm placement as the undisputed, most popular Minecraft server to play Bedwars on is a testament to these facts.

Hypixel has invested more than any competitor into developing the best Bedwars maps, mechanics, and general game content updates. The original Bedwars plugin is also wholly private to the Hypixel server, meaning others can always imitate it but can never truly clone it.

IP: hypixel.net