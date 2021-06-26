Most popular active Minecraft servers of 2021

Minecraft servers vary from one another and all come in different sizes. They have remained a vital part of the Minecraft multiplayer ecosystem since their inception almost 10 years ago.

The player count and thus popularity of a Minecraft server is an indicator of how good the server is. Most players flock towards the best and most fun servers, and constantly change where they are playing based on the servers making the best updates.

This list will showcase the most popular and active Minecraft servers that players can join right now. All of the servers listed have a huge number of players online in 2021 and are the biggest to exist.

Top 10 Minecraft Servers with the most players

Note: This list will not include cracked/ non-premium servers. Only the most popular Minecraft Servers with the highest player counts will be listed.

#10 Purple Prison - IP: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is firmly the most popular prison server in Minecraft

Up first is the top dog in the class of the best Minecraft Prison Servers, Purple Prison. The server has remained online for almost 7 years and is currently the most popular Minecraft server in existence for the prison gamemode, with a player count of many thousands at peak hours of the day.

Players online: 1,300+

#9 The Archon - IP: pvp.thearchon.net

Fans of Minecraft Factions Servers have likely heard of The Archon, which has remained one of the best and most active servers for this popular gamemode.

The Archon is a highly competitive server, offering real-life payments to top performing factions. This brings in a huge crowd, and the server boasts thousands of players at most times of the day.

Players online: 1,300+

#8 Complex MC - IP: hub.mc-complex.com

Complex MC is the most popular place to play Minecraft Pixelmon

Complex MC offers players with a wide range of servers to enjoy, including Pixelmon, Skyblock, Factions, Creative and more.

The most popular gamemode by far on Complex, however, is Pixelmon, with many thousands of players stopping by everyday. Such high activity firmly places Complex MC as the most popular server for the Pixelmon gamemode in all of Minecraft currently.

Players online: 1,500+

#7 MC-Central - IP: mccentral.org

MC-Central was first released publicly all the way back in October of 2013, almost 8 years ago. Although not as popular today as its prime, the server is still extremely active, flexing almost 3,000 players at peak hours.

Players can enjoy some of the most well known Minecraft multiplayer gamemodes on MC-Central, including Hunger games, Skywars, Hide and Seek, Skyblock, Capture The Flag, and much more.

Players online: 1,600+

#6 2b2t - IP: 2b2t.org

2b2t is the oldest and most popular Minecraft Anarchy Server

Often described by fans as "Minecraft's oldest Anarchy Server," 2b2t has been online since 2010 and remains extremely busy. With thousands of daily players and a community of 170,000 members on reddit, 2b2t is firmly placed as one of the most active and well-known servers in all of Minecraft.

Players online: 1,700+

#5 Wynncraft - IP: play.wynncraft.com

Wynncraft describes itself as "Minecraft's biggest MMORPG", with millions of players over its extensive lifetime.

Gameplay wise, Wynncraft allows players to tell their own story in a massive open world fantasy setting. Players can develop skills in an extensive skill-tree based system, complete over 260 quests, and experiment with thousands of unique items/weapons.

Players online: 2,000+

#4 GommeHD - gommehd.net

Gommehd is the largest German speaking server and one of the biggest Minecraft Servers in the world

Cemeting itself as the biggest and most popular Minecraft server in all of Europe, GommeHD is a huge German-based Minecraft hub server, boasting up to 4,000 players at peak daytime hours.

Gommehd has a bunch of different gamemodes to enjoy, but the most played are Skywars, Citybuild, Survival Games, and Bedwars.

Players online: 2,500+

#3 CubeCraft - play.cubecraft.net

As one of the first Minecraft servers to ever grow to a massive size, CubeCraft has a special place in the hearts of many long-time Minecrafters.

With over 40 different gamemodes that alter during different times of the year and many millions of unique joins, CubeCraft remains one of the most consistently active and popular Minecraft Servers to ever exist.

Players online: 3,000+

#2 Mineplex - us.mineplex.com

Mineplex is the second most popular Minecraft Server currently in operation

Although it's well known that Mineplex is no longer in its prime, the server is far from dead. Indeed, quite the opposite is true, with tens of thousands of unique players logging in every day.

Despite what people say about the server, Mineplex still manages to firmly clock in as the second most popular Minecraft server in existence.

Players online: 5,000+

#1 Hypixel - hypixel.net

Hypixel is firmly the most popular and active Minecraft Server in existance

The undisputed king of Minecraft Servers in terms of popularity currently is Hypixel. It's the only server that has ever managed to reach the tremendous milestone of 100,000 online players.

Hypixel isn't the world's most active Minecraft Server for no reason. The consistent innovation of unique, fresh and downright fun gamemodes such as Bedwars and Hypixel Skyblock is what's propelled much of the unparalleled success.

Players online: 100,000+

