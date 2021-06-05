Tinted Glass in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Tinted Glass is set to be added to Minecraft as part of the highly anticipated 1.17 "Caves & Cliffs" update.

Mojang has described the upcoming 1.17 update as their most ambitious undertaking yet, with a plethora of new content, improvements and fan-requested submissions set to be added to the game.

With the first part of the update scheduled to be released in a few days, this is a great time to take a peek at what's to come. This article will discuss Tinted Glass and all the relevant information that Minecrafters might need to know.

What does Tinted Glass do in Minecraft?

Tinted Glass in Minecraft serves the purpose of blocking light. It is a great item to use in builds that require a dim atmosphere but still need players to be able to see outside.

Tinted Glass works by slightly decreasing the level of light that passes through it. It will also completely block a beacon beam, which is unlike regular glass or colored glass.

The physics of Tinted Glass are similar to the glass block. Both cannot carry a redstone signal, and mobs will not naturally spawn on top of either block.

Tinted glass also blocks out the light of torches

How to get Tinted glass in Minecraft

Players need 4 amethyst shards and 1 regular glass block to craft Tinted Glass in Minecraft.

In order to obtain amethyst shards, players will need to locate and mine an amethyst geode with an iron, netherrite or diamond pickaxe. For more information on amethyst shards, players can refer to this helpful guide about amethyst in Minecraft.

Tinted Glass can also be safely picked up by any tool or even by hand. It does not require Silk Touch like its standard glass counterpart.

How to craft Tinted glass in Minecraft

In order to make tinted glass, players will need to arrange 4 amethyst shards around a glass block in the following manner:

Tinted glass crafting recipe in Minecraft

Players can also refer to this helpful video about Tinted Glass in Minecraft:

