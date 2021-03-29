Top 5 uses for Amethyst in Minecraft

Amethyst is a brand new item in Minecraft expected to be released officially as a part of the highly anticipated 1.17 "Caves and Cliffs" update.

To obtain Amethyst in Minecraft, players will first need to locate Amethyst geodes, which spawn underground. Naturally generated Amethyst geodes are typically comprised of Amethyst blocks and will grow Amethyst clusters inside of them.

Although likely incomplete due to the upcoming update not being officially released, the early Minecraft 1.17 version Snapshots have revealed several aspects regarding Amethyst, including some of its mechanics and potential uses.

Five most suitable uses for Amethyst in Minecraft

#5 - Making music

Amethyst blocks play beautiful sounds when placed down, walked over, or struck by an airborne object such as snowballs or arrows.

The soothing, chime-like sound properties of the Amethyst block are unique and don't compare to any other sounds that can currently be heard within the game.

#4 - Decoration

Amethyst has a unique and mysterious aesthetic

Amethyst blocks possess an interesting look that isn't mimicked by any other blocks featured in Minecraft. The purple textured tones make it a perfect item for some niche builds.

If this wasn't enough for keen builders, Amethyst clusters themselves also have a unique, almost magical look. There's no doubt about it; these beautiful crystals will be popular among many version 1.17 builds.

For those unaware, Amethyst clusters are the crystal-like objects seen in the image above.

#3 - Spooky source of light

Amethyst clusters are a dim source of light

Players might not be aware that Amethyst clusters will actually expel light around themselves. Not as much as something such as a torch, however.

Amethyst clusters that are fully grown will give off a total of five light levels. For some context, a torch will provide 14 light levels.

Hence, the much dimmer Amethyst clusters produce a much dimmer lighting effect, which can be used to create a spooky and ominous setting in any room.

#2 - Making a spyglass

The spyglass is another fantastic and long-time fan-requested feature being added to Minecraft, thanks to the 1.17 update. For those unaware, the spyglass will allow players to effectively see things from long distances, similar to how a real-life telescope works.

Amethyst shards are a critical ingredient in the crafting recipe of the spyglass. Players will need to obtain two copper ingots and one Amethyst shard to craft a spyglass.

Crafting recipe for the Spyglass in Minecraft

#1 - Making tinted glass

Tinted glass completely blocks light

Tinted glass is another new item being added to Minecraft in the coveted 1.17 update. Its catch is that it absorbs all light. Interestingly enough, this means that light from a torch or even a beacon will appear completely dark if passed through this new tinted glass block.

No other block within Minecraft currently possesses anything akin to this ability, so it's safe to say that tinted glass will fall into some specific use cases within the game.

To craft this unique item, players will need four Amethyst shards and a regular piece of glass arranged as shown below.

Minecraft tinted glass crafting recipe

