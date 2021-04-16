5 best Minecraft Factions servers in 2021

Minecraft Factions has proven to be one of the most popular Minecraft multiplayer game modes ever since its inception over 10 years ago.

Factions servers will differ slightly in terms of gameplay from one another. However, the general premise is such that players spawn inside a vast PvP-enabled world in which players form their own groups called "factions."

On many factions servers, it's possible for players to employ TNT cannons to help raid, pillage, and loot bases owned by other factions in order to enrich themselves. The best factions servers listed here have brilliant PvP, no lag, great maps, and top-quality custom features.

Note: This list solely reflects the opinions/findings of the writer. The servers listed below are in no particular order of quality.

Top 5 Minecraft Factions servers in 2021

#1 - MOX MC - IP: MOXMC.NET

Mox MC is a fantastic and heavily PvP focused Minecraft Factions server

Mox MC is rated as the best factions server in a popular server list dedicated to the game mode found here.

The server is rooted in a fierce and unforgiving PvP culture, and upon joining, players can easily jump into the action themselves by typing "/kit pvp." This will give players access to receive a free powerful PvP kit full of gear, potions, and more.

Another brilliant feature found on Mox MC is the custom auction house system, where players can auction their valuable items to the entire server and bid on items listed by other players.

IP: MOXMC.NET

Average Playercount: 1000+

#2 - MassiveCraft Factions - IP: Massivecraft.com

MassiveCraft is a pioneer of the original factions game mode

MassiveCraft describes itself as the "original Minecraft Factions server," first coming online almost 10 years ago. MassiveCraft was created by and is still administrated by the team that pioneered and developed the first Minecraft factions plugin, which many factions servers impressively still use to this day.

As the founding fathers of the factions game mode, players can expect nothing but top quality from MassiveCraft. The server boasts many unique features that simply cannot be found elsewhere, such as custom mobs, bosses, custom items, and questlines.

IP: Massivecraft.com

Average Playercount: 150+

#3 - Archon - IP: archonhq.net

The Archon dominates as one of the biggest factions servers to currently exist within Minecraft, touting thousands of players across the network throughout the day and millions over the history of its extensive 8-year lifespan.

The Archon is highly competitive, offering thousands of dollars every season in real-life cash payouts to the best factions. Gameplay-wise, the server draws a focus on TNT raiding and PvP culture.

IP: archonhq.net

Average Playercount: 1500+

#4 - Viper MC IP: vipermc.net

ViperMC is the most popular Minecraft hardcore factions (HCF) server

Viper MC currently dominates the Minecraft hardcore factions (HCF) scene, pulling in an average of almost 10,000 concurrent players at the start of every new map.

For players unfamiliar, HCF is a specific genre of Minecraft Factions engineered to be less forgiving and more competitive. Upon dying in HCF, players receive a "deathban," meaning they will be unable to rejoin the server for a predetermined amount of time.

Dying too many times in HCF servers such as Viper MC will also make players "raidable," meaning that other players will be able to raid their base and steal their valuable possessions.

IP: vipermc.com

Average Playercount: 750+

#5 - Cosmic PvP IP: cosmicpvp.com

Cosmic PvP remains as one of the most innovative Minecraft Factions servers

Cosmic PvP is a Minecraft Factions network that features many different individual faction servers. These servers are known as "planets" and are all unique to each other. At the moment, there are three unique planets, each with hundreds of concurrent players.

Impressively, Cosmic PvP also offers its own fully-fledged custom Minecraft client, appropriately titled the "Cosmic Client."

This client includes several built-in PvP FPS optimizations. But more importantly, it allows the server to implement things that other servers typically would not normally be able to, such as custom textures, minimaps, voice chat, and much more.

Download Cosmic Client here

IP: cosmicpvp.com

Average Playercount: 900+