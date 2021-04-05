How to make a TNT cannon in Minecraft

TNT has a lot of uses in Minecraft, and one of the most impressive and useful ones is a TNT cannon.

TNT cannons can be used for several things. Players can use them to grief bases and players in Minecraft wars. TNT cannons may also be used in a medieval castle build, sometimes just for show.

TNT cannons are useful contraptions, and they look quite cool as well. What players may not know is how to build one, so here is a step-by-step guide to building a TNT cannon in Minecraft.

A step-by-step guide to building a TNT cannon in Minecraft

Step #1 - Gather the resources

TNT cannon resources (Image via Minecraft)

Players will need a few advanced resources to complete the TNT cannon. One such resource is obsidian. It is used is so that the TNT doesn't blow up the contraption itself.

Here is the list of items:

16 blocks of obsidian

A slab - any material

11 Redstone (keep extra around just in case)

One water bucket

Two levers

Five TNT blocks

Step #2 - Building the base

The base (Image via Minecraft)

Players should place two parallel rows of obsidian blocks. These rows should be seven obsidian blocks each. Players should then place an obsidian block on the end to create the image above.

Step #3 - Finishing the base

Finished base (Image via Minecraft)

Place an obsidian block on top of the left row of obsidian. This block should be placed at the opening of the structure. Then place the chosen slab in the opening of the obsidian.

Step #4 - Water

Water (Image via Minecraft)

Place the water bucket inside the two rows of obsidian. The water source block should be placed at the obsidian end side, not the slab end side. In this tutorial, the obsidian side will be called the back, and the slab side will be called the front.

Step #5 - Levers

Levers (Image via Minecraft)

Players should place two levers on the back corners of the obsidian base. Make sure these levers are parallel to the water flow and obsidian rows and not perpendicular.

Step #6 - Redstone

Redstone (Image via Minecraft)

Players should place Redstone along the obsidian rows. Looking from the back, the obsidian row should go down the entire left row. On the right-side row, Redstone should stop at the very top obsidian block. This should take up to 11 blocks of Redstone.

Step #7 - Place TNT

Space between TNT and slab (Image via Minecraft)

Players should place one TNT block on top of the slab. Players will notice a small space in between the TNT and the slab if this is done properly.

Rest of TNT (Image via Minecraft)

Players will also place four more TNT blocks in the flowing water. Be sure not to place TNT blocks on the water source block, or else the cannon will cease to work.

Step #8 - Click the levers

Clicking the levers (Image via Minecraft)

Players should click the right lever first and then quickly click the left one. The speed at which the player clicks the left lever will determine where the projectile TNT block will go.

If the player clicks the left lever without delay, the TNT block will shoot straight out. If the player delays the left lever, the TNT block will shoot upwards.

Enjoy the cannon

Now that players have their own personal TNT cannon, they can customize the design to fit into their build. Some players like to keep it as it is, and others like to add little decorations like wood around the cannon to make it blend in.

Whatever the case, players now know how to create a TNT cannon in Minecraft.

