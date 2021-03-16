5 things players didn't know about TNT in Minecraft

TNT in Minecraft is an explosive block that can explode several blocks at a time. TNT ignites only four seconds after placing, so players should make sure the TNT is placed in a position where it will not blow them up or any of their creations.

TNT can explode anything in its way] and has a blast radius of 5 meters. TNT can explode through player built houses, so players should be careful about the placement of the TNT if they do not want the house or other important things in the world to be blown up.

TNT can be created out of five gunpowder and four sand. It is detonated by fire, lava, flint, and steel or redstone. TNT can be useful for many other cool things besides just blowing other players up.

5 things TNT can be used for in Minecraft

TNT Minecart

(Image via gamepedia)

A TNT Minecart is a cart in Minecraft with a block of TNT sitting inside.

The TNT inside the minecart is useful if a player is trying to destroy a large amount of blocks on a track, or if a player is trying to destroy the tracks.

When a minecart derails, the TNT block explodes immediately. TNT minecarts can be activated if they are shot by flaming arrows or attacked while they are moving.

Land Mine

(Image via badmonkeystudios on YouTube)

A land mine trap in Minecraft is a trap using TNT, where a player can make a two block deep hole or a one block area hole and place a TNT inside.

When the player places the TNT, the player should cover it with something that can fall easily, so the TNT can fall inside and cause the player to fall inside and blow up.

TNT landmine traps can also be triggered by putting down a pressure plate over the TNT, but the player might notice this more easily.

Mining ore

(Image via OMGcraft)

TNT can be used as a method of mining in Minecraft. Although TNT can be used, it is not recommended for players to do it.

Using TNT to mine in Minecraft may be faster than mining by hand, but the fastest approach isn’t always the best one. Players who mine with TNT should keep in mind that TNT will sometimes destroy some of the resources that are dropped from broken blocks. The player will then not get as many materials as they normally would when mining with a pickaxe.

TNT Cannon

(Image via Pinterest)

A Minecraft TNT cannon helps players shoot TNT or TNT minecarts into the air. When a primed TNT is placed in water, it does detonate, but it does not harm any other blocks around it.

A TNT cannon can sometimes also launch mobs, ender pearls, and players in the air. TNT cannons can be useful for making caves around the map since it launches so far into the air.

Mob farming

(Image via kmond)

Mob farms in Minecraft are built to capture mobs and collect them for their resources. Mob farms are created by building a tall steady structure with water inside to capture the mobs inside. This is done so that they don't escape.

TNT can be used to explode all of the mobs inside a farm, which will allow players to collect XP and resources from mobs.