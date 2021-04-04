For a pixelated block game, Minecraft can be heavily competitive sometimes.

Minecraft is mostly famous for its survival game mode. But there is a whole Minecraft community of PVP battles in Minecraft. Players spend hours improving their PVP skills in this game. PVP skills are a necessity to survive in anarchy servers or servers with no player protection.

Minecraft has a wide array of weapons ranging from melee swords to long-range crossbows. Players need to have mastery of different weapons to gain an advantage over their opponents. Sometimes, normal players have to take part in PVP in order to protect their base, loot other players, or just for revenge.

Top 5 tips to get better at Minecraft PVP

#5 - Get better enchantments

Strong enchantments are necessary to win PVP battles. Most PVPers either use netherite or diamond gear enchanted with Fire Protection, Protection, Unbreaking, Thorns, and more. The best weapon enchantments for swords include Sharpness, Fire Aspect, and especially Knockback.

The bow is also helpful while fighting players at a far distance. Use Infinity, Flame and Power enchantment on the bow to take down enemies without melee fighting. Having better enchantment helps in winning PVP battles.

#4 - Use a fishing rod

Many beginner PVPers don't know why professionals use fishing rods in fights. Fishing rods are used to pull players closer. But why draw a player closer as it's risky?

One common tactic is pulling players close and sending them back with a knockback sword. Players can startle opponents by suddenly pulling them with a fishing rod.

#3 - Practice switching items in Hotbar quickly

One of the most common problems new PVPers face is switching between food, weapons, and potions. In survival mode, players become used to switching between tools and weapons peacefully.

During PvP battles, players have to be quick as there is no time to open inventory or switch weapons or food. Keep necessary things in the Hotbar such as sword, bow, golden apple, potion of strength, and other items. The fastest way to switch between items in the Hotbar is using number keys.

#2 - PVP practice servers

There is no better way to practice PVP than fighting against real/bot PVP players. Players can join PVP servers and improve their skills against other players. Don't worry about resources or gear. Nowadays, many servers offer a PVP kit when a new player joins. This kit contains all the things they need for fighting.

#1 - Improve aiming and clicking speed

Good aiming and clicking speed is the key to winning PvP battles. Many players suck at aiming when they are new to PVP fights. Like FPS games, Minecraft PvP requires aiming as well. Missing arrows and slashes can put any player at a disadvantage.

Improving click speed does not mean spamming clicks at a fast speed. A single sweep does more damage than spam attacks. Learn to click the mouse button quickly but only when required.