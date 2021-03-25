5 best Minecraft servers for practicing

Minecraft PvP can be very competitive at times. Players spend hours learning hotkeys, aim training, and using potions in PvP battles. But all this training won't work unless players practice against real opponents.

There are over thousands of Minecraft servers. Each server has its own gameplay, player base, commands, economy, and more. Some servers are specially designed for PvP and mini-games, while others are famous for economy and survival.

When choosing a server, players need to be careful as collecting resources for battles takes hours. Some servers allow players to go into PvP matchmaking right after spawning. Also, players can get a PvP kit using commands on servers.

Here are some of the lag-free servers that are best suited for PvP practice in Minecraft.

Top 5 Minecraft servers for practicing

#5 - Purple Prison IP: purple.wtf

Advertisement

Purple Prison is an amazing PvP hybrid server for practicing PvP. Players can start PvP battles right after spawning. After joining the server, they can claim a free PvP kit. Users must press T or / on the keyboard and type "/kit pvp." Upon hitting the enter button, they will instantly receive a PvP kit.

Over hundreds of players play on Purple Prison every day. This server also has its own in-game currency and mini-games. Purple Prison supports Minecraft 1.8.x,1.9.x,1.10.x,1.11.x,1.12.x,1.13.x,1.14.x, and 1.15.x version and is always up and running.

#4 - PvP Land IP: pvp.land

Image via PvPLand

PvP Land is one of the best PvP practice servers. Hundreds of players log into PvP Land every day to sharpen their PvP skills. The server is famous for bot fights and Bedwars.

PvP Land allows players to fight against powerful, skilled bots. These bots are best for practicing PvP fights. Players should never underestimate these bots in PvP.

Advertisement

Also, gamers can adjust the skill stats of bots according to their needs. This way, they can improve their PvP skills at the desired pace.

#3 - Lunar Network IP: lunar.gg

Lunar Network is a famous Minecraft PvP practice server. It is well-known for its unique gameplay and exclusive features. This server comes with its own game client for enhancing the PvP experience.

Players can download Lunar Network's game client for various PvP mods and frame enhancements. And users can improve their battle skills by playing different PvP tournaments against competitive players.

#2 - PvPWars IP: play.pvpwars.net

Image via PvPWars

In PvPWars, players are spawned in a random location with a complete set of iron tools and armor. PvP is always enabled, and there is no spawn protection.

In this server, players can test their survival and PvP skills at the same time. They can also play in factions or wars.

#1 - Hypixel IP: hypixel.net

Advertisement

Whenever there is a list of top servers, Hypixel is always included due to its various unique game modes and mini-games. It has been loved by several players for around seven years.

This is one of the largest and most popular Minecraft communities. Most mini-games on Hypixel are focused around PvP battles. Players can participate in games like bedwars, skywars, and UHCs and improve their PvP skills against some of the world's best Minecraft players.