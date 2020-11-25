5 Best Minecraft PvP Servers in 2020

Like many other multiplayer online games, PvP is a vital element to the core gameplay mechanics of Minecraft.

In many Minecraft Servers, PvP is fiercely competitive, to say the least. Especially if countless hours of grinding for in-game items are on the line in every battle waged.

Minecraft PvP servers also include the likes of "Practice" PvP servers. Practice PvP servers are where players can battle each other with infinite armor, weapons, and Potions.

List of the Best Minecraft PvP Servers in 2020

#1 - PVPLAND IP: PVPLAND.NET

Image via PvP Land

PvP Land is a popular server for those wishing to practice Minecraft PvP. This is mostly due to their custom "bot fights" system. It's a unique and brilliant idea designed by their developers to ensure that a fight will always be available on-demand and which places have no penalty on losing. It's simply all about practice when fighting a bot.

Furthermore, the PvP Land Minecraft server features other popular PvP based game modes for players to practice on, such as Bedwars and 1v1 style duels.

Advertisement

#2 - PURPLE PRISON IP: PURPLEPRISON.NET

Image via Purple Prison

Purple Prison is a brilliant and much-adored PvP prison server. Upon joining, players are immediately greeted in spawn with dozens of other players ruthlessly battling it out, right in plain sight.

The stakes are truly high on Purple Prison, unlike other prison servers, which place far less emphasis on any PvP mechanics. Here hundreds of players ruthlessly battle daily, using items that took countless hours of grinding to obtain.

#3 - VIPERMC IP: PLAY.VIPERMC.NET

Image via ViperMC

ViperMC is a Minecraft PvP server run by the same staff team of the once huge VeltPvP. ViperMC has become the home of something called "kit maps," this is a PvP based game type in which players can claim a predefined amount of kits and fight each other in a free-for-all arena for points.

ViperMC is also much adored by the tight-knit Minecraft HCF community, with most players regarding ViperMC as currently the largest HCF server. This is clearly shown by some of their maps when getting up to 1000 players on release.

#4 - HYPIXEL IP: HYPIXEL.NET

Advertisement

Image via Hypixel

As the biggest server currently in the Minecraft universe, Hypixel can owe much of its success to its heavy inclusion of PvP elements in some of their most popular minigames, such as bedwars & UHC (ultrahardcore).

Although not all game modes offered on the Hypixel server include PvP mechanics, Hypixel still manages to dominate the PvP sub-genre. With tens of thousands of players daily battling it out here across several minigames, it is an ode to the quality and originality of the server.

#5 - MINEMEN CLUB IP: MMC.CLUB

Image via Minemen Club

Minemen Club is a unique and interesting case of a Minecraft PvP practice server. Minecraft players commonly use this server to settle their differences and determine superiority in a no-nonsense one on one fight.