If you’re looking to get the complete Minecraft experience, it is essential for you to try playing on multiplayer servers. With an active community of Minecraft enthusiasts, servers are a great way to experience various types of creative gameplay.

Minecraft servers feature a ton of custom content like enchantments, mini-games as well as new and unique recipes for crafting. With a multitude of themes as well as regular contests and tournaments, these servers are the haven that any Minecraft lover craves.

In this article, we take a look at the top 10 Minecraft servers of 2020. This list is not ranked in any particular order since all these servers are too good to be compared.

List of top 10 Minecraft servers in 2020

1) ManaCube

ManaCube (Image credits: HyDr0KT, YT)

ManaCube is a popular Minecraft server that has been running since 2013. Its steadily active community has plenty of game modes like Parkour, Creative, Skyblock, Olympus Prison and many more.

IP Address: hub.manacube.net

2) Altitude

Altitude (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

Altitude is an exceptionally fun Minecraft server which is an amalgamation of four survival servers synced together. Players can easily switch between them at any given time without losing their server currency or rewards!

IP Address: play.alttd.com

3) LemonCloud

LemonCloud (Image credits: Lemoncloud.org)

With a bucket load of game modes like Prison, Creative, Skyblock, Survival, Skywars and Factions, LemonCloud is a great choice for any Minecraft player. The server also has regular events to keep things interesting at all times.

IP Address: hub.lemoncloud.net

4) Purple Prison

Purple Prison (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

Purple Prison calls itself the best prison server for Minecraft, and they just might be right. The server brings with it tons of unique content aimed to create the ultimate prison experience for Minecraft players.

IP Address: PURPLEPRISON.NET

5) The Mining Dead

The Mining Dead (Image credits: HavocMC)

If you’ve ever been a fan of the Walking Dead series, then you need to play in the Mining Dead server, which recreates the post-apocalyptic world from the show and allows Minecraft players to fight against the walkers.

IP Address: join.miningdead.com

6) MineVille

MineVille (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

MineVille is a unique Minecraft server with a lot of the usual game modes but also a ton of custom content such as Minebucks, custom enchantments, jobs, ancient trials as well as the ability for players to get married!

IP Address: hub.mineville.org

7) UniverseMC

UniverseMC (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

One of the best servers for Minecraft, UniverseMC has tons of great events and contests for players to be a part of. With game modes such as Factions, Prison, and Skyblock as well as lucrative offers on free rank-ups, the server has lots to play around with.

IP Address: og.universemc.us

8) Herobrine

Herobrine (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

Named after the infamous figure that haunts the worlds of Minecraft players, Herobrine is a server with plenty of game modes to keep you occupied. They also have a lot of cool content as well as regular updates to make things fun!

IP Address: Herobrine.org

9) Bedwars

Bedwars (Image credits: APKPure.com)

While the actual server may be called Bedwars, it features several other game modes for Minecraft players. Their newest addition is a Sims-style game mode called the “City Life”, which is pretty fun to play.

IP Address: bedwars.games

10) Hypixel

Hypixel (Image credits: Hypixel)

We haven’t forgotten about Hypixel. This server is popular among Minecraft Youtubers. With a wide selection of creative minigames, Hypixel has a massive Minecraft community that is growing every day!

IP Address: mc.hypixel.net