How to change game rules in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft game rules are used to define what the game does on a grander scale than, say, simply disabling the weather cycle. Rather, game rules are used to change the way the game is played intrinsically on a server. Every BedWars server, every Hunger Games server, and every server that doesn't play exactly how Minecraft generally does has new game rules applied to it.

This is the only way for Minecraft players to alter anything about the game in Bedrock Edition. Bedrock Edition doesn't allow mods, so players have to change game rules to alter things in the world. Here's how one can go about doing this.

Changing game rules in Minecraft

Game rules allow players to change the core gameplay aspects of their Minecraft server to whatever they want. This could mean disabling PvP in its entirety or lowering the number of people who must be sleeping for morning to come. The game rules can be big or small in scale.

BedWars is one of the most popular server types in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

In order to do this, players must be a server owner and have cheats enabled. The syntax for rules is:

/gamerule <rule> [<value>]

"<rule>" refers to the name of the game rule and <value> is the allowed value, which depends on the type of the game rule.

The two possible rule types are either boolean, which refers to the values being true or false, or integer, where numbers can be applied. Game rules can be changed through the game chat (like all commands) or in the server's Web Console.

Here's an example of how to do it through the Minecraft Web Console:

Determine which game rule needs to change, such as doMobLoot Open the server's Web Console Type in the command: "/gamerule doMobLoot false" and this will disallow mobs from dropping loot

Here's an example of how to do it in the in-game chat:

Also Read

Log into the server Type in the command: "doFireTick false" and that will turn off fire spreading and eventually naturally extinguishing

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Faster than Dream's speedruns, Like & Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page!

Edited by Danyal Arabi