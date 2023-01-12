Minecraft player brings Yharnam from Bloodborne to life in block form

Since Minecraft gives complete freedom to build almost anything, many players can make massive and stunning structures. These creations are frequently posted on the game's official subreddit, where millions of players flock to discuss everything related to the game.

A Redditor named Parking_Prince6980 recently posted two pictures of the beautiful and haunting Yharnam City they created in Minecraft as an ode to the popular game Bloodborne. Even though the city has exceptionally detailed architecture and design, the original poster didn't leave any stone unturned to replicate the details and create a 1:1 model in the block game.

Parking_Prince6980 even went the extra mile to use a special texture pack for the sky and all the blocks to make the city look more authentic. The creator has been working on building these kinds of structures for almost eight months. Their Reddit profile is filled with his projects and updates on building the city.

The Redditor also has a YouTube channel where they posted their project of re-creating the game.

Minecraft Redditors react to the blocky Yharnam City from Bloodborne

Posts that showcase massive structures replicated from other famous games always catch the attention of members of the Minecraft subreddit. The Yharnam City post got more than 11 thousand upvotes in a single day. People were stunned to see the massive city recreated in the block game.

The city was so well replicated that many Redditors thought it was a remake of the game for old consoles. Others were under the impression that the pictures were of the actual Yharnam City but looked blocky due to poor quality. Such responses prove how well the city from Bloodborne was replicated.

Despite being members of the Minecraft subreddit, several people who have played Bloodborne started mentioning different enemy dialogues heard whenever a player fights in Yharnam City in Bloodborne. The comment thread kept on going as members kept adding new dialogues from Bloodborne enemies.

People were amazed at the detail that went into recreating the city. The comment section was filled with shocked and surprised Redditors as they witnessed the two pictures. A few people also asked for the world download from the original poster. Unfortunately, they didn't reply to the comments.

Overall, the post was gladly received by the community. Many were in awe of such a detailed rendition of the famous Yharnam City of Bloodborne in the sandbox title. The post continues to gather upvotes and comments Even after a day since it went live.

