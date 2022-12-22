What is beyond the world border in Minecraft?

In Minecraft: Java Edition, the world border is the defined edge of a specific in-game dimension.

It can be found in the Overworld, Nether, and the End, and is normally impassable during traditional gameplay.

While the world border can be set to specific coordinates through the use of commands, its traditional borders are found at X/Z ±29,999,984, meaning it can take a very long time to reach. Once players find it, passing it can be a difficult endeavor, but it's possible utilizing things like ender pearl teleportation or the /teleport command.

Minecraft players who manage to pass the border take constant damage till they return to an area contained within the border. However, this damage is nullified in Creative and Spectator Mode. So, what can be found on the other side of this strange barrier?

What Exists Outside Minecraft's World Border?

A village unexpectedly generates past Minecraft's world border (Image via u/CyrilTheCourier/Reddit)

The further that terrain generates from the world origin of (X: 0, Z: 0), the more likely it is that unintended side effects may occur.

If a player passes through the world border and is immune to its damaging effects, they will find a location that generates much like the rest of the game world, but with some strange in-game mechanics compared to the region in the world border.

Past the world border, lava and water move slower than they normally would. Pistons occasionally misfire due to the time it takes to update them. However, if players keep going, they can move one chunk further till they hit the X/Y coordinates of ±30,000,000.

At that point, the game itself prohibits the player from passing via an invisible wall regardless of mode. Teleport commands also don't work in this situation.

It's technically possible to move past this invisible wall through the use of a minecart on a Superflat world type.

However, the player will be held in place till their minecart is destroyed, and the player will then be forcefully placed behind the invisible wall. At the coordinates X/Z: ±30,000,256, chunks will no longer generate terrain, and many players consider this the absolute boundary of a Minecraft world. Mobs will no longer spawn past this periphery; items will shake slightly, and lighting will not update with the exception of sun and moonlight.

From an appearance standpoint, the region behind the world border but before the hard boundary of a world looks about the same as standard Minecraft terrain. Players won't be able to place or interact blocks as intended in this region, though, but it will essentially look the same as what one might find anywhere in the world border's confines.

It's technically possible to edit the source code of Minecraft: Java Edition to extend the absolute boundary of a world somewhat further, and it will generate terrain as expected. However, if that's done, unexpected crashing or other performance issues can occur.

While it's certainly fun to tinker around with the inner workings of the game, players should use extreme caution in doing so unless they know the ins and outs of Java runtimes and code. Novice Minecraft players should certainly not push their luck, no matter how enticing the prospect may seem.

