How to use teleport command in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Commands are the perfect way to balance Minecraft Creative and Survival mode. They allow for a more fun experience without having the difficulty attached to it. However, rather than playing with no consequences at all, they keep the surviving part of Survival while letting players do what they want. One of the best commands in Minecraft is the teleport command. Using it with the locate command allows players to find and experience all the great parts of a Minecraft world in a moment's notice.

Instead of traversing an endless desert in search of a Jungle Temple to raid, players can simply locate one and teleport to it. In the Nether, players can teleport to a fortress to get the items they need. It makes Minecraft a little different, but sometimes that's a good thing. Here's how to use the teleport command in Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Teleport command in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Commands function the same way in all Minecraft versions, even Pocket Edition. It's sometimes easier to use them in Pocket Edition than other ones. Typing on the touch screen can be easier than using a controller. The commands always go into the chat bar.

The teleport command goes like this: "/teleport (sometimes just "tp") username coordinates"

For example, "/tp minecraftplayer 23 67 1200".

It can also be used to teleport a player to another player, which is helpful when coordinates are unknown.

The command menu. Image via Minecraft

On Pocket Edition, as well as many other platforms, there will be a command button in the bottom left corner. Pressing it will open up four commands. Set the world spawn, teleporting, time and weather. These will direct players on how to use the command.

For the teleport command, it will ask which player to teleport first. The second option will have the other players to teleport to. Or, players can manually input the coordinates and send the message. This will immediately send players to whatever location they want.

