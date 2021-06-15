5 best Minecraft 1.17 version console commands

Minecraft is a game all about options, and it comes as no surprise that the game boasts a huge array of console commands to improve player experience and enjoyment.

From simple things like changing Survival Mode's difficulty level, to flying, teleporting or changing the time of day and weather, Minecraft has a command for almost everything. These can be accessed in single-player game modes or in multiplayer servers depending on what is permitted by the server host.

Commands and their functions can vary, depending on which platform Minecraft is being played on. So, the following list will be centered on Minecraft Java Edition version 1.17.

There are five commands that stand out as being incredibly useful:

Minecraft: Top commands and why they're helpful

5) /Difficulty

For Minecraft players wanting a tougher or easier experience in Survival Mode, the /Difficulty command can be used to switch it. Though this is somewhat invalidated by the difficulty button in the settings of single player worlds, it can be helpful in multiplayer servers when the survival aspect isn't quite where it needs to be. Thanks to this command, players can make a practical hostile mob apocalypse or set things to Peaceful and allow building and crafting in quiet.

4) /Locate

Having a hard time finding villages, temples or treasure in your Minecraft seed? Not a problem. With /Locate, the game will provide players coordinates to a nearby structure depending on what structure the player requests. Nearly any structure generated in the game world can be found with this command, including:

Buried treasure

Fortresses

Mineshafts

Woodland Mansions

Monuments

Nether Fossils

Desert Pyramids

Jungle Pyramids

Swamp Huts

Villages

Ocean Ruins

The End City

There are even more structures in addition to this list, and more Minecraft structures are being added to world generation all the time, making this a fantastic command for finding new places to explore.

3) /Summon

This particular Minecraft command is used a ton, especially in multiplayer worlds. By using /Summon, players can teleport any entity to them or simple create a new one. In multiplayer realms, this is particularly helpful for teleporting players to each other. If you're on a multiplayer server and a friend gets lost or is in trouble, summoning them to a safer location can be incredibly useful.

Not only this, but the summon command also helps with bringing certain mobs on demand, which can be helpful for those that don't want to scour an area searching for a rarer-spawning mob.

2) /Fly

Put plainly, the /Fly command allows player characters to take to the skies and fly. This is a standard feature of Creative Mode, but can also be activated in Survival Mode to spice things up. Once activated, all players will need to do is press their jump button while in midair to enable flight. They'll move about the sky in the walking animation as if they are on the ground.

Flight is incredibly useful for several reasons. It can be used to scope out prospective building spots, to avoid pesky enemies, or just to venture out over the seed's terrain and enjoy the scenery.

1) /TP

Likely the most-used command in any Minecraft multiplayer world, /TP allows players to teleport objects, mobs and players to a given location. This can cut down on travelling time between projects or simply move a player or mob out of harm's way. It's used heavily in some servers to move players to starter cities or shopping hubs, and it is just an insanely useful command in general.

Having something instantaneously appear at a location in a few key strokes is one of the most beneficial things a Minecraft player could ask for, and the /TP command makes it incredibly easy to pull off.

