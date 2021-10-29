Minecraft Redditor breaks the limit by crossing the world border

Minecraft is a sandbox game popular for providing gamers with a nearly endless world to show their creativity. But like every other game, Minecraft also has its limits.

A regular world has two physical restrictions: build limit and world border. As of Minecraft 1.17, the build limit starts from Y level 0 and ends at Y level 256. The second limit, world border, is at the edge of dimensions millions of blocks away from the center.

Overcoming these limits is considered impossible. But a Minecraft Redditor u/Protocat_ showed a popular way to get past the world border and amazed the Minecraft community on Reddit.

Reddit user u/Protocat_ breaks Minecraft's limit by passing through world border

If a player somehow reaches the end of the world, they will be greeted by the world border. These layers of block prevent players from going past it and placing blocks. Minecraft Redditor u/Protocat_ did the impossible by passing through the world border.

The post began with u/Protocat_ standing in front of the world border generated at the top of a woodland mansion. OP (Original Poster) has placed a boat at the edge of the world border.

OP moves their boat to get as close as possible to the world border. After making sure, OP exited their boat, which teleported them to outside of the world border. This is a famous glitch used by many players to enter restricted areas in Minecraft.

While OP could cross the world border, Minecraft didn't allow them to walk outside for too long. OP had to use boats again to travel some impossible distances. But as soon as they reached the end of the woodland mansion, the game teleported them to a random place.

OP was still outside the world border and started glitching. They quickly used an ender pearl to get to a safe area inside the border. Many members of r/Minecraft were amazed after watching OP's video.

Redditor user /GreatDepression_irl laughed at the generation of the woodland mansion at the edge of the Overworld as it is one of the rarest structures in Minecraft.

Another Redditor u/Lodostic joked about how OP breaks Minecraft by entering the world border, and then Minecraft breaks OP by causing weird glitches.

Reddit user u/Dugnaldo was curious why OP was wearing armor in creative mode. He also pointed out that OP was also holding a totem of undying.

