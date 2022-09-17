Top 5 most durable Minecraft blocks in 2022

Minecraft has a lot of different blocks. There are hundreds of different blocks that players might run into while exploring the three different dimensions of the game: the overworld, the Nether, and the End. However, a majority of these blocks exist in the overworld.

While most of these blocks are very similar in terms of the time it takes to break them, or their resistance to TNT or creeper explosions, there are a few different blocks that stand above the rest in terms of durability.

Minecraft’s 5 most durable blocks as of 1.19

5) Ancient Debris

Ancient debris found in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Ancient Debris is a block added to the Nether in the 1.16 Nether update. These blocks are incredibly rare, and are used to make netherite scraps, which can then be used to upgrade diamond tools into netherite tools, which are by far the best tools in the game.

Ancient debris have a hardness of 30. Hardness is how the game notates how long a block takes to break, and there are only a handful of blocks in the entire game that have more than 30 hardness.

Ancient debris is also immune to explosions, and bed explosions are a very common way to hunt for debris, due to how fast bed explosions can clear out large areas.

4) Blocks of Netherite

The crafting recipe for a block of netherite (Image via Minecraft)

Netherite blocks are some of the most expensive building blocks available in the game. These blocks are crafted using nine netherite ingots, which are much better used to upgrade an entire set of armor and tools from diamond to netherite.

This block has 50 hardness and is immune to explosions. These blocks must be broken with either a diamond or netherite pickaxe, and using anything else will cause the netherite block to vanish when broken.

While it has the same statistics as obsidian and crying obsidian, it gets a lower spot on this list due to just how hard it is to obtain.

3) Obsidian/Crying Obsidian

A ruined portal, made up of regular and crying obsidian (Image via Minecraft)

Obsidian and Crying Obsidian share a spot on this list due to the fact that they are statistically identical. Obsidian is the original form of the block, and can be found naturally underground, or as part of ruined portal structures.

Crying Obsidian is the newest of the two variants of the block. It is found naturally generated as part of ruined portals, such as loot in bastion remnants, lightning striking obsidian, or through piglin bartering. Purple particles will emanate when the player places the block. Both of these blocks have a hardness of 50 and are immune to explosions.

2) Reinforced Deepslate

An ancient city portal, made up of reinforced deepslate (Image via Minecraft)

Reinforced Deepslate is the newest block featured on this list. It can be found in The Wild Update’s ancient cities, as the block that makes up the frame of the portal-like structure found in the center of the city.

Reinforced deepslate is not obtainable in survival mode, mining the block at all, even with silk touch, will not drop anything at all. The block also cannot be moved with pistons, destroyed by explosives, or broken by the Wither or Ender Dragon.

1) Infinite Hardness Blocks

The layer of bedrock at the bottom of the overworld (Image via Minecraft)

There are a handful of blocks that players will run into semi-frequently that have infinite hardness. This means that it is literally impossible for players to break these blocks through normal means, though there is a history of glitches in the game that would allow players to break some of these blocks.

This list of blocks includes a lot of blocks that are only available outside of survival mode, such as command blocks, border blocks, and structure blocks.

The two blocks that most players have run into at some point that have infinite hardness are bedrock, which makes up the bottom layer of the overworld, the tops and bottoms of the Nether, and end portal frames.

