How to use chain command block in Minecraft

Command blocks function essentially as cheat codes in Minecraft. They can be used to do almost anything. Players have used them to create working televisions and computers in the past, so there's really no limit to what players can do when using command blocks.

There are two different types of command blocks in Minecraft. The first is an impulse command block, which is the default of the two. It executes just once when activated. The second type is the chain command block. Here's what it is, what it does and how to use it in Minecraft.

Chain command block in Minecraft: A complete guide

Command blocks in Minecraft cannot be obtained in the world. They're not in Creative, either. They will not be found in vanilla Minecraft at all without the use of commands (which may or may not be considered "vanilla").

The command to get a command block is: "/give @s command_block" or "/setblock ~ ~ ~ command_block". A chain command block is essentially the opposite of an impulse command block.

Chain command blocks have to be given by command (Image via Minecraft)

Impulse command blocks will only execute once when it is activated. Chain command blocks will execute every time it is triggered. Triggering refers to whether or not the block has executed its command.

When a chain command block is triggered (if it has been activated), it will find out whether it is in "Conditional" mode and if the command block behind it hasn't been executed successfully. If it hasn't, the command block will execute the command and trigger another chain command block it is facing. There can be a delay in Bedrock Edition if the "Delay in Ticks" setting is not zero.

This can be used to create a sequence of commands going off as they are triggered in succession. This is how players use them to do something over and over again or keep something going.

Command blocks also cannot be broken in either Survival or Creative Minecraft without operator permissions turned on. They are not flammable, and they have the same blast resistance as bedrock, so they are impenetrable.

