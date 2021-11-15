How to make TNT duper in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game which released over a decade ago and has received numerous updates ever since. Even though the game is so old, a handful of glitches still show up from time to time.

One of the most famous bugs is TNT duping, from which players have benefited a lot over the years. An automatic TNT duper can be created to keep dropping countless ignited TNT blocks until the player stops the duper.

TNT duper in Minecraft

A TNT duper dropping an ignited TNT block (Image via Minecraft)

Many players are unaware that TNT dupers do not duplicate the TNT block; they create a new free primed TNT block without deleting the original. As primed/ignited TNT blocks are affected by gravity, they are instantly dropped from the duper.

Creating a TNT duper

To create a basic TNT duper, players will need the following items:

1 TNT block

6 Slime blocks

1 Fence

1 Dead coral fan

1 Detector rail

1 Minecart

1 Sticky piston

2 Solid blocks for building

1 Lever

Here are the steps to be followed:

Step 1: Find the perfect spot to create a TNT duper. The duper needs to be at least 10-15 blocks above the target, or else the TNT blocks might break the duper itself.

Step 2 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: Place three blocks in an L shape and then put a fence on the side of the top slime block as shown.

Step 3 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 3: Place a TNT block under the fence and a dead coral fan on the side of the leftmost slime block, as shown.

Step 4 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4: Place three more slime blocks in the same L shape next to the fence. Then, place a detector rail on the slime block on the right of the fence and put a minecart on it as shown.

Step 5 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 5: Put a sticky piston next to the top slime block and place a block next to it. Then, place a lever on that block.

The TNT duper is now complete, and to use it, players need to spam click their use button on the lever, and ignited TNT blocks will start dropping.

