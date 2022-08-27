5 best Minecraft nether themed build ideas in 2022

The Nether is one of Minecraft’s most interesting features. It was the first dimension added to the game and is vital for players to beat the game by allowing them to open the end portal to fight the dragon. It was also the first dimension to get a massive overhaul in the 1.16 update.

With the Nether being such an iconic staple of Minecraft, it is naturally an area that many users are going to pull inspiration from.

Five incredible Minecraft 1.19 builds themed around or involving Nether

5) Piglin farm

This build is as much Nether-themed as it is Nether-centric. Until gamers get to the End dimension and kill the dragon, piglins and zombified piglins are some of the best sources of experience in Minecraft and a renewable source of gold.

This means players wanting to get XP and enough gold to make a powerful beacon when it is available will want to work on making some kind of automated piglin farm in the Nether.

4) Infected portal

An example of an infected Nether portal (Image via Reddit)

The Nether is a dark, evil dimension inhabited by all manner of creatures hostile to users on sight. The entire dimension has a claustrophobic feel, with giant fungus growing almost everywhere players look.

Because of this evil, infectious nature, gamers could make a fascinating and compelling custom portal in the form of a Nether portal seeping the dimension out into the overworld, with netherrack, soul sand, and giant mushrooms blooming out from the obsidian portal.

3) Giant sword portal

This is another spin on the custom portal idea. However, it is much grander in scale. An infected portal is a great way to represent the evil of the dimension using a regular-sized portal, but these giant builds use portals many times larger than the base.

They are shaped after a large sword, stabbed into the ground long ago by some unknown being. The portal itself makes up the blade as if the sword were formed of some kind of magical energy that players can utilize to travel between dimensions.

2) Nether hub

An example of a Nether hub in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

A Nether hub is a classic addition to any long-term survival world. The basic idea is simple and uses the fact that players can travel eight blocks in the overworld by traveling a single block in the Nether.

While this means that simply tunneling in the Nether is already faster than overworld travel, users can take this to the next level quite easily.

Boats are a fast way to travel and can be used in the Nether. Not in the water, though, but on top of ice.

Sliding on ice while in a boat is a swift way to move, allowing gamers to travel thousands of blocks, connecting many important overworld areas very quickly.

1) Nether base

This is quite an obvious choice of build and quite thematic for Minecraft. As players progress through the title, their base in the overworld will become larger, encompassing more and more land and builds.

Once they take their first tentative steps into the Nether to establish where exactly they spawned in the dimension, why would they not do the same there?

These builds are effectively small outposts throughout the Nether so that no matter where users travel, there will be a safe haven to recharge and resupply. They can also create a more elaborate base around their portal to the dimension, potentially making it part of a Nether hub, as discussed earlier in the article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer