Top 5 items to get from Piglin bartering in Minecraft

Bartering with Piglins in Minecraft is a unique feature from which players can get several types of items. These are hostile mobs that are present in the Nether realm of the game and usually spawn in Bastion Remnant structures. They have a special tendency not to attack anyone who is wearing golden armor.

Whenever players throw gold ingots towards Piglins, they immediately grab it and start inspecting it. This way, players can start bartering with them, and they will soon throw an item in return. If players have many gold ingots, they can get loads of useful items for them to progress further in the game.

5 best items to get from Piglin bartering in Minecraft

5) Obsidian blocks

Obsidian blocks (Image via Minecraft)

There is a high chance that the players will get an obsidian block from bartering. More precisely, there is an 8.71% chance of players getting this block from Piglins. This is a great way to get the strong block as it takes a lot of time to mine for it. Speedrunners usually get obsidian blocks this way so they can make another Nether portal back to the overworld.

4) Iron Boots with Soul Speed enchantment

Enchanted iron boots (Image via Minecraft)

This is a rare item that players can get as it contains a treasure enchantment. Soul Speed lets players walk faster on soul sand, which can be highly beneficial in the Soul Sand Valley biome. It comes pre-applied on iron boots that players can wear. There is a 1.74% chance of getting this item from bartering and can have a random enchantment level.

3) Ender Pearls

Ender pearls (Image via Minecraft)

Ender pearls are important items that players can usually get from Piglins. Players can use Ender pearls to teleport to the location where it is thrown. It is also used to craft the Eye of Ender, which helps in finding the stronghold and activating the End portal. Speedrunners use this method to get loads of Ender pearls to progress quickly. There is a 2.18% chance of Piglins dropping this item.

2) Potion of fire resistance

Potion of fire resistance (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is a place that is full of lava and fire. This can be dangerous for players as they can easily burn to death. Hence, they can obtain potion of fire resistance from bartering. Piglins have a 1.74% chance of dropping the potion in normal or splash form. This prevents players from taking any burn damage even if they are in lava.

1) Enchanted Book

Enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

One of the best things to get from bartering is an enchanted book. When players enchant their gear, the enchanting table can provide random enchantments that a player might not need.

Hence, they can either trade with a librarian villager or barter with these mobs to get a book with specific powerups. There is a 1.09% chance of them dropping an enchanted book. The Soul Speed enchantment can also be present in one of those books.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi