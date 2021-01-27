The uses of the Soul Speed enchantment in Minecraft

The Soul Speed enchantment in Minecraft is arguably one of the rarest and trickiest enchants to obtain in the entire game.

Minecraft players who have a pair of boots with the Soul Speed enchantment can walk on soul sand and soul soil blocks at significantly increased speed.

This enchantment has various applications but can be used by players to travel exceptionally far distances at a fraction of the average time.

The only drawback with this enchantment is that players will need to set up travel routes comprised of either soul sand or soul soil blocks.

To make matters even trickier, the Soul Speed enchantment cannot be obtained by traditional means from an enchanting table. It is a treasure enchantment with minimal methods for acquisition, even compared to other treasure enchantments.

This article explains what the Soul Speed enchantment is in Minecraft and discusses how to obtain and use it.

Soul Speed enchantment's uses in Minecraft

To benefit from the increased speed that the Soul Speed enchantment offers, they have to first acquire the enchant.

As mentioned previously, the Soul Speed enchantment is a treasure enchantment. However, it is not obtainable through all of the methods that most other treasure enchantments can be acquired by.

The most reliable way to acquire this rare enchantment is by interacting with piglins in the Nether. Players can barter with piglins to have a chance to obtain an enchanted book or pair of iron boots with a random level of the Soul Speed enchantment.

Piglins also have a chance to spawn into the game wearing a pair of golden boots enchanted with Soul Speed, which means that players can kill them when there's a chance to obtain the enchanted boots as a drop. Even this method of acquisition does not have a 100% success rate.

Chests inside Bastion Remnants can also contain a pair of golden boots or an enchanted book with the Soul Speed enchantment.

The level of enchantment for Soul Speed that players can obtain is entirely random. This fact, and the challenges in acquiring the enchantment, makes Soul Speed III one of the rarest enchants in all Minecraft.

Unlike other treasure enchantments, Minecraft players can not get Soul Speed by villager trading, chests in other structures, or fishing.

The Soul Speed enchantment being placed on a pair of diamond boots at an anvil in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The enchantment is specifically for boots and can be placed on a pair of boots once players have a proper enchanted book at an anvil.

However, once players finally get the Soul Speed enchantment, they can enjoy the enchant to its maximum potential. There are three different levels of the enchantment that increase in potency depending on the enchant level.

Soul Speed I offers a 40.5% increase in movement speed, Soul Speed II a 51% improvement, and Soul Speed III a 61.5% raise. Once again, players will only benefit from this speed increase when walking on either soul sand or soul soil.

The Soul Speed enchantment's primary use is precisely what players probably imagine it to be: travel across distances very fast. Entire highways and travel routes can be constructed out of soul sand or soul soil, which players who have a pair of boots with the Soul Speed enchantment can use.

This travel method allows for rapid travel across the world of Minecraft.

Players should note that boots with the Soul Speed enchantment can lose durability the more a player uses them. To ensure they can continue using these quick shoes, players should keep an eye on the boots' durability.

As a fun bonus, a neat particle will appear when players are walking on a soil-related block with Soul Speed enchanted boots. It looks like a brown and blueish colored soul particle is escaping from beneath the player's feet.

