How to use fire resistance potion in Minecraft

Fire resistance is a great potion to have in Minecraft. There are several places in the game where players can be exposed to fire or lava that deals heavy damage. Hence, there are certain ways for players to prevent themselves from burning, including this magical liquid.

Realms like the Nether are filled with lava lakes and fire burning everywhere. Players usually come here to explore certain structures and get valuable items. However, they can make mistakes and fall into lava or get attacked by ghasts' fireballs. Players can't even use a water bucket to stop the burning, and they burn a lot faster in the Nether. This is where fire resistance comes in handy.

Ways to brew and use fire resistance potion in Minecraft

Items needed to brew fire resistance

If players want to prevent themselves from burning, they will have to make a fire resistance potion first. This can be done with the help of a brewing stand, awkward potions, and magma cream.

Brewing the liquid (Image via Minecraft)

Magma cream is an item that is usually dropped by a hostile mob called 'Magma Cube.' This item can also be found in several chest loots in the Nether. Once players have this item, it can be combined with an awkward potion on the brewing stand to obtain the magical liquid.

Magma Cube gives magma cream (Image via Minecraft)

Players can also find these magical liquids in chest loot in Bastian Remnants or Nether Fortresses and by bartering with piglins as well.

How to use fire resistance

Once players obtain the magical liquid, they can simply use it by drinking it. Once they drink it, the status effect will apply to them for a brief amount of time. During this time, if players get the burn status effect from anything, they will not take any damage from it.

Players don't take any damage in lava (Image via Minecraft)

This means that even if players are walking on lava, they will not take any burn damage whatsoever. This is one of the most useful items when players are in the Nether. They can quickly use it if they are about to die from burning. If they accidentally fall into a lava lake, they can drink it to stop taking any further damage.

However, this will not make a player immune to ghast fireballs or if they physically touch a blaze. Players will still have to dodge these mobs' attacks.

