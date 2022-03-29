Top 6 Nether mobs to look out for in Minecraft

The Nether is a dangerous realm in Minecraft, filled with lava and dangerous mobs. Players usually enter this realm to progress further in the game and obtain certain special items. However, new players entering this hellish realm may be unaware of all kinds of hostile mobs that can attack them.

As this realm is a hell-like place, mobs spawning here are not normal and have special abilities to harm players. Along with these hostile mobs, the place is filled with lava and has irregular terrain, making survival difficult. Players will mostly find zombie piglin mobs that are neutral, but they can run into other hostile ones as well.

6 dangerous Nether mobs to look out for in Minecraft

6) Piglins

Normal Piglin (Image via Mojang)

These are non-zombified versions of the mob that can spawn in groups in Nether Wastes and Crimson Forest biomes. They will usually wield crossbows, swords, and other weapons. They can be instantly hostile towards the player if the player is not wearing anything made of gold. The best way to make them neutral is to wear any gold armor part.

5) Blaze

Blazes (Image via Minecraft)

Blazes are dangerous mobs that can attack players with fireballs in quick succession. They only spawn near Nether fortresses and are not much of an issue anywhere else. However, if players encounter one, their attacks can be lethal. They float around the structure, making it difficult to fight using melee weapons.

4) Wither Skeletons

Wither skeleton (Image via Minecraft)

These are the more dangerous variants of regular skeleton mobs that spawn only near Nether fortresses. They wield iron swords and can apply a wither effect to the players, which hides their hearts, making them unaware of how much health they have. The only plus point for players is that they only spawn in a particular area in the realm.

3) Magma Cube

Magma Cube (Image via Minecraft)

Magma Cubes are one of the largest mobs in the game. They are quite similar to slimes and usually spawn in the Basalt Deltas. They can attack players by jumping on them or touching them.

When a bigger Magma Cube is defeated, it divides and spawns four smaller ones. They are always hostile towards players, and players should always be on their toes. The only plus point is that there is a small pause in their jumps which gives players time to evade them.

2) Hoglins

Hoglins (Image via Minecraft)

When players are in the Crimson Forest biome, they must always look out for Hoglins. These hostile mobs can get provoked if a player is within a 32 block radius. If players hit one of them, all the hoglins around them get provoked as well. They do heavy damage and can easily kill players. Players can place warped fungus when near them to scare them.

1) Ghast

Ghast (Image via Minecraft)

Ghasts are arguably the most annoying and dangerous mobs in this realm, especially for new players. These are huge ghosts that fly around the whole realm. Whenever they detect a player, they hurl fireballs toward them, accompanied by a loud shriek.

When players are making bridges or traversing difficult terrains, they can disrupt that and take players by surprise. Hence, players must always be alert and wary of them as soon as they enter the realm.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

