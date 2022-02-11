Easiest way to make a ghast farm in Minecraft

Ghasts are known to be one of the most terrifying hostile mobs in Minecraft. They are ghost-like flying mobs that dwell in the Nether and attack players with fireballs. Though these mobs can be killed with a few arrows, their drops are often lost because players can't catch them mid-air. Hence, they can create a farm to collect item drops from the mob.

These mobs can only spawn in the Nether, especially in the soul sand valley biome. They are one of the biggest mobs in Minecraft, and they shriek loudly while attacking. They drop ghast tear, which is useful for making certain potions and other items in the game. Because their drop is difficult to obtain, a farm might help players gather them.

Ways to make a ghast farm in Minecraft

Items to have for the farm

Making this farm in Minecraft is not an easy job for the players. They will need loads of items to make a workable farm and obtain loads of items from these mobs. Here is a list of all the items needed:

Stacks of magma blocks

Stacks of glass blocks

Stacks of rails

One stack of powered rails

Stacks of strong blocks

Some hoppers

Chests

Redstone dust

Wither roses

Dirt blocks

Where to build the farm

Look for soul sand valley on top of the nether roof (Image via Minecraft)

Though ghasts naturally spawn in any Nether biome, they are most common in the soul sand valley. Players can identify it by greenish-blue fog and brownish soul soil blocks. After finding the biome, they can climb up to go through the Nether roof. There is a specific trick to reach the roof with the help of ender pearls and pistons.

After they reach the roof and they are in the soul sand valley biome, they can start making the farm. This will ensure that no other mobs can disturb the player, and the biome will spawn the maximum number of ghasts.

How to set up the farm

A working farm (Image via EasyGoingMC/YouTube)

First, players will need to set up the item collection layer at the bottom. This will comprise of connected rails on which a minecart with chest runs and collects all the dropped items, and transports them into a hopper. Because these mobs are huge in size, the collection layer should be big enough to get the maximum returns.

Rails and minecart for collection (Image via EasyGoingMC/YouTube)

Next, players will have to place magma blocks and occasional wither roses on dirt blocks. Magma blocks will give these mobs a place to spawn, and wither roses will damage the mob, eventually killing it.

Wither roses occasionally placed to damage the mob (Image via EasyGoingMC/YouTube)

Players must make sure to make a safety net with glass blocks so that the ghasts don't escape the farm area. The blocks should be placed so that the mobs spawn but are stuck in one place. After the mobs die, their item drop will be picked up by the minecart on rails, and delivered to the hopper and finally into a chest.

