Which Minecraft mobs spawn in the Basalt Deltas?

Basalt Deltas is one of the scariest biomes in Minecraft. It can be found in the Nether realm and contains dangerous, hostile mobs. Due to its tricky terrain and deep lava holes, traversing through the biome along with fighting the mobs is extremely difficult.

This biome is a volcanic biome that mainly consists of basalt and blackstone blocks. They are placed in a random manner with loads of holes filled with lava. It has a dense fog with particles of ash flying around. There are mainly two extremely dangerous hostile mobs that dwell in the biome, along with one passive mob.

All Minecraft mobs that spawn in the Basalt Deltas

1) Magma Cube

Magma cubes are the most common hostile mob that spawns in this biome. These are similar to Slimes of the overworld, but pose a greater threat to the players. They attack by jumping and landing on the players. They also deal damage anytime someone touches them.

They are immune to lava and can swim on it without burning and they can jump a lot higher than slime and cover a lot of ground quickly. As soon as the bigger magma cube dies, it splits into four smaller cubes.

2) Ghasts

Ghasts are some of the most annoying and terrifying hostile mobs in the game, and they also spawn a lot in this biome. These huge and horrifying ghost-like mobs fly around the biome and attack players on sight.

They shoot fireballs while shrieking, scaring any player. This is especially dangerous in the Basalt Deltas as players can fall into lava holes while dodging and getting jumpscared by a hostile mob.

3) Strider

Striders are the only mob in the biome that is passive towards the players. These are also the one and only mobs that dwell on top of lava. They natively spawn in many of the Nether biomes, including the Basalt Deltas.

Essentially, striders are boats on lava that can be saddled and ridden by players with the help of a warped fungus on a fishing rod. Whenever they are on land, their color turns blueish and their walking speed slows down. If used in the right way, players can make use of these mobs for traveling in the hellish realm.

