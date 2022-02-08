Why is the Nether important in Minecraft 1.18 version?

Since the release of the Minecraft 1.18 version, the Nether has been much less explored compared to the Overworld. This is because of new features like world generation, new biomes and new caves added to the latter. However, the hellish realm still holds its importance in the game.

Nether is a hellish realm filled with lava and mysterious creatures. Players venture deep into it to find valuable items and unique structures. Hence, even after the huge update to the Overworld, Nether is still an extremely important and fascinating place to go to.

Reasons why the Nether is important in Minecraft 1.18 version

This realm has a lot to offer to the players, however it is mainly used for two things - traveling and collecting valuable items. These are the two main reasons the Nether is important in Minecraft 1.18 version.

Travelling

Travelling in the realm (Image via Imgur)

Many new players may not know that the distance in Overworld is eight times the distance in the Nether. The Nether and Overworld are connected in terms of horizontal movement. When players travel one block in the hellish realm, they travel eight blocks in the Overworld.

Hence, if players want to travel far off the Overworld and explore new generations and biomes in Minecraft 1.18, they can do so by traveling fewer blocks in the hellish realm. They can make an extensive Nether bridge system and Nether portals to extend their reach in the Overworld.

Valuable Items

Ancient Debris (Image via u/Tragic_Jelly_Bean Reddit)

Valuable items are a major attraction for players looking to venture into the lava-filled realm. There are certain items which can only be found in that realm and are essential to complete Minecraft 1.18 version, like blaze rods or wither skulls.

There are also blocks like Ancient Debris which gives out netherite, the strongest material in the game, to make tools, weapons and armor. These blocks are buried deep within the realm and are rare to find.

Players can barter with piglins to get many valuable items. Nether warts, blaze powder, and ghast tears are some items which are essential for potion brewing in the game. Even the common quartz netherrack blocks can help players gain XP points.

