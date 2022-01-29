How to tame and breed Axolotls in Minecraft 1.18 version

One of the cutest mobs in the Minecraft 1.18 version is Axolotl. The update brought some of the most radical changes to the famous sandbox game. This was the second part of the entire Caves and Cliffs update which introduced new world generation, new mobs and new biomes.

Axolotls were introduced in the first part of the Caves and Cliffs update, along with Goats. These cute passive and friendly mobs were a great addition to the game. After the Minecraft 1.18 version was released, these mobs only spawned in the new Lush Cave biome. Luckily, players can tame and breed these mobs.

Ways to tame and breed Axolotls in Minecraft 1.18 version

How to tame them?

After players venture deep into the caves and find a Lush Cave biome in Minecraft 1.18, there are chances to find these cute mobs in small water puddles. Taming these mobs is a bit unusual, as they don't become the player's pet. Instead, players can simply gain their trust while taming them.

Taming them with tropical fish (Image via Minecraft)

The simplest way to tame and take an Axolotl in Minecraft 1.18 version is to feed them a bucket of tropical fish. Tropical fish can be found in lukewarm oceans, especially near coral reef regions. After feeding them, hearts will fly over them and they will start trusting, but won't follow as they will never become pets.

Bucket of Axolotl (Image via Minecraft)

There is another way to simply take them with the help of a water bucket. Axolotls can be stored in water buckets, so even if players don't have tropical fish, they can just take them in water buckets.

How to breed Axolotls?

Baby Axolotl (Image via Minecraft)

After players find these cute mobs and tame them, they can also breed them to spawn their offsprings. Their babies are even smaller and cuter than their adult variants. To breed them, players will again need two buckets of tropical fish and feed them to two separate mobs. After this, they will enter love mode and spawn a baby.

Also Read Article Continues below

This way, players can make an army of Axolotls which can also help them in fighting all kinds of aquatic hostile mobs like drowned and guardians. If they are all tamed, they will help players in the fight and heal them as well.

Edited by Ashish Yadav