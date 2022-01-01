How to find axolotls in Minecraft 1.18 version easily

Minecraft 1.18 is one of the biggest updates in the long history of Minecraft. It added a plethora of new features to the game, including a new terrain and world generation system. In addition to this, six new biomes were added.

Six new biomes were added to the game’s mountains, and some new cave types were also added to the caves. Among the lesser-known changes, this update tweaked the characteristics and spawning conditions of some mobs, including drowned, enderman, illagers, and one of the newest mobs in Minecraft, the axolotl.

Axolotls were added to the game with Minecraft 1.17, which was also titled the Caves and Cliffs part 1 update. The mob is the first amphibian mob to be introduced to Minecraft and it is passive towards players. However, it does attack other aquatic mobs like drowned, glow squids, guardians, and more. Players can attach axolotls to leads, which can allow players to guide and potentially relocate an axolotl to wherever they want.

Axolotls in Minecraft 1.18: How to locate with ease

When Axolotls were added to Minecraft 1.17, it was announced that they had a chance to spawn in any underground cave water system. The conditions for them to spawn were described as twofold: an area with complete darkness, and the presence of a natural stone block within a distance of 5 blocks below the area where the mob is supposed to spawn.

However, with the release of Minecraft 1.18, some changes were en route to the axolotl, which optimized the mob according to how it was supposed to behave in the new update. Two of the changes were visibly small-scale. The texture of the “wild” variant of the axolotl mob was altered to make it similar to the other variants, which had their textures changed along with the beta version of Minecraft 1.17.10, named beta 1.17.0.56.

The biggest change, however, alters where the mob spawns. As of Minecraft 1.18, axolotls only spawn in the lush caves biome and can be found underwater. Opposed to the previously designated stone block, a clay block now needs to be present at a distance of five blocks below the spawning area, in order for axolotls to appear

Lush caves

Lush caves are overworld cave biomes that were introduced with Minecraft 1.18. They feature a plethora of plants and flora and are infested with small-scale trees, known as Azalea trees, and cave vines with glow berries sprouting from them.

Glow berries are the primary source of light within these underground biomes. Players can find Lush caves quite easily, as the Minecraft 1.18 update alters world generation in a way that exposed cave entrances are now visible from afar. Many of these entrances can help players locate a lush cave.

Axolotls were dubbed the cutest mob in Minecraft by many. Apart from being wonderful pets, they can also be bred by the player, supply them with the regeneration status effect, and remove the "mining fatigue" negative status effect.

