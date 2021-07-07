Illagers in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

There are several different mobs in Minecraft that players can encounter throughout the game. There are mobs in both the overworld and the Nether, and some mobs are far more dangerous than others.

Every being or entity in the game is considered a mob. Even if they are passive, not all Minecraft mobs are hostile. Players and villagers are considered mobs as well. There are several different mobs in Minecraft.

Mobs can be passive, neutral, or hostile. Passive mobs will not attack the player even when the player attacks them. Neutral mobs will only attack the player back if the player attacks them. Hostile mobs will attack the player no matter what.

For example, cows are passive mobs, goats are neutral mobs, and Illagers are completely hostile. Illager mobs are one of the more rare mobs in the game, since they are only seen in specific locations.

Players will not see Illagers unless they are completing a specific task. These mobs are very hostile, and players could easily mistake one of these for a pillager or a villager.

Illagers in Minecraft

What are they?

(Image via Minecraft)

The word Illagers does not mean just one mob in MInecraft. Illagers is short for "ill willing villagers." There are several different types of Illagers in Minecraft. These mobs are similar to villagers, except they're like the hostile outcasted version.

Below players will see the different Illager types listed below.

Evokers - spawns vexes and evoker fangs. Drops totems of undying

Illusioners - Attacks with a bow, possibly inflicting blindness

Pillagers - Attacks with a crossbow. In Java it can be passive when unarmed

Vindicators - Attacks with an iron axe.

Ravagers - Only considered an Illager in Bedrock. Rams into players head first to attack

Where to find Illagers

(Image via Reddit)

Illagers can be found in different Minecraft locations. Most Illagers are located in raids, woodland mansions, patrols, and pillager outposts. Players will need to locate the pillager outpost first before a raid can start.

Below is a list of where each Illager can be seen.

Evoker - Woodland mansions and raids

- Woodland mansions and raids Illusioner - Can only be spawned using datapacks or commands (Will not spawn in raids or woodland mansions like the others)

- Can only be spawned using datapacks or commands (Will not spawn in raids or woodland mansions like the others) Pillagers - Pillager outposts, patrols, and raids

- Pillager outposts, patrols, and raids Vindicators - Woodland mansions or raids

- Woodland mansions or raids Ravagers - Raids

How to trigger a raid

(Image via gamerevolution)

Since most Illagers are seen in raids, players may need to know how to trigger raids in Minecraft. Raids will be very fast paced and hostile, since there are tons of hostile mobs in them. Players should make sure they are prepared before starting one.

In order to start a raid, players will first need to locate a pillager outpost. Players will need to take out the pillagers inside the post first, and then find the leader of the post. The pillagers will be protecting their leader.

Next, players will need to kill the patrol leader. This will grant players with a bad omen effect. This effect will cause a raid to trigger whenever a player enters an occupied village.

Players will then need to locate a village that is occupied. It is important that the village is being used, and has villagers living inside it. When entering the occupied village, the raid will, start and players will need to kill the raiders.

Players can get tons of good loot from raids, and if they complete it, they will be able to trade with villagers at a discounted price.

