How to survive and win in Minecraft Bastion Remnants

Bastion Remnants are some of the most dangerous places in Minecraft. It is located in the hellish Nether realm and is filled with Piglins and Piglin Brutes who are powerful hostile mobs. Players must always prepare themselves before going into them.

Bastion Remnants are castle-like Minecraft structures that naturally generate in all the Nether biomes, except in Basalt Deltas. These can generate in different types of structures, each having a special type of chest loot. Piglins and Brutes natively spawn in these structures. Though these structures may look horrifying, there are certain ways to survive in them.

Ways to survive and win in Minecraft Bastion Remnants

Items to keep

Before venturing deep into the Nether and conquering the structure, players must always prepare themselves. Here are a few items that they should always have while looting and fighting in the Bastion:

Enchanted diamond armor

Golden enchanted boot

Strong blocks

Stacks of food

Fire resistance potion

Ender Pearls

Shields

Always wear Golden Boots

When players enter the Bastion, Piglins might get triggered and start attacking them. This can happen if players aren't wearing anything made of gold. Piglins have an affection towards gold, hence players must always wear at least one gold armor part to prevent Piglins from getting hostile.

However, players must always remember that Piglin Brutes won't be affected by gold boots and will attack players regardless.

Looting chests and gold

Chest loot in Bastion Remnants (Image via Minecraft)

After players enter the Bastion, they will find chest loot scattered around the structure. The tricky part is that as soon as players try to loot their chests, Piglins will get triggered and attack.

Hence, players can either dig a closed hole underneath the chest to loot it without Piglins reaching the player. This same trick can be applied while looting their gold blocks, although players should be cautious while doing so. Players can also put a hopper underneath the chest and transfer all the loot without opening the chest.

Fighting Piglin Brutes

Piglin Brutes in Bastion Remnants (Image via Minecraft)

Piglin Brutes are one of the most dangerous mobs in the Nether. They don't get distracted by gold and will attack players no matter what. Hence players should always use a shield to block off their powerful axe attacks. The best way to deal with them is by killing them with a ranged weapon.

Keep Fire resistance potions and Ender pearls

Things might get tricky while fighting and looting in the Bastion, and the players might fall off in the lava. For situations like these, a fire resistance potion and ender pearls can be a lifesaver. The potion can prevent players from getting burned, and ender pearls can teleport them back to a solid block.

